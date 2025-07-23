The Valley Season 2 saw some major drama with a couple divorcing and their relationship turning toxic and sour. There were feuds, allegations, cheating scandals and lots more. Now with the reunion looming, things are about to get juice and fans are excited and waiting with tubs of popcorn.

Andy Cohen will be seen hosting the reunion with cast members Brittany Cartwright, Jax Taylor, Luke Broderick, Kristen Doute, Daniel Booko, Nia Sanchez, Jason Caperna, Janet Caperna, Jasmine Goode, Jesse Lally, Michelle Saniei, and Zack Wickham. Here’s what to expect from the event.

The Valley Season 2 Reunion: Premiere Dates & What To Expect From Three-Part Series

The Valley Season 2 will air a three part reunion which starts on July 29, 2025. The episodes and extended uncensored versions of the episodes will be available to stream on Peacock the day after the parts air on Bravo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PARADE Magazine (@parademag)

The first part of The Valley reunion will air on July 29, 2025, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. Per the synopsis, “As the cast reunites for their first-ever reunion, Kristen and Nia, now both eight months pregnant, relive their fertility journeys.” In addition, “Jesse and Michelle clash over details of their impending divorce.”

The description further adds, “When the topic of conversation turns to what contributed to the demise of Jax and Brittany’s marriage, Jax gets put in the hot seat.” Part two of the reunion premieres on August 5, 2025, at 8 pm ET. And the drama and accusations from part one continue into this next leg.

“Jax opens up about his sobriety journey and continues to butt heads with Brittany over his actions last summer. Jesse attempts to make peace with his soon-to-be ex-wife before Michelle revisits a long-rumored truth,” per the synopsis. And tensions between the Bookos and Capernas explode.

The third and final part of The Valley reunion premieres on August 12, 2025, on the network. The description states, “While Kristen and Luke reminisce over their Hawaiian engagement, the argument between the Bookos and the Capernas threatens to derail happier memories.” But are we surprised?

The synopsis concludes, “Jesse gets called to task by Andy. Zack, in an effort to make peace within the friend group, extends an olive branch to Janet.” Will the group be able to fix things between them before season 3? In addition, it has been confirmed Jax won’t be returning for next season.

Fans were appalled and disgusted after his abuse and addiction came to light. The viewers supported Brittany who dealt with divorcing him as well as taking care of their son Cruz. The audience called out makers for giving someone like Jax a platform. And now he won’t be a part of season three.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bravo’s The Daily Dish (@bravodailydish)

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: The Young & The Restless: Head Writer Teases Murder Mystery After Damian’s Death & Accusations Galore

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News