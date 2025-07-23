American actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner, who played teenage son Theo Huxtable on The Cosby Show, died on July 20, authorities in San Jose said. He was 54. The cause of death is said to be asphyxia by submersion. Warner reportedly drowned while swimming at Playa Grande near the town of Cahuita in the province of Limón on the Caribbean coast around 2:30 p.m. local time Sunday. He was pulled into deeper waters by a rip current while swimming.

According to the Costa Rica Judicial Investigation Department’s initial reports, Warner was rescued by people on the beach, but first responders from Costa Rica’s Red Cross say that they found him without vital signs, and he was declared dead on the spot. According to CNN, another man was also caught in the current and was hospitalized in critical condition.

Who Was Malcolm-Jamal Warner?

Malcolm-Jamal Warner was an American actor, director, musician, and poet best known for his role as Theodore “Theo” Huxtable on the iconic NBC sitcom The Cosby Show, which aired from 1984 to 1992. Warner was born on August 18, 1970, in Jersey City. He was named after civil rights leader Malcolm X and jazz pianist Ahmad Jamal.

He was raised by his mother, Pamela Warner, who later became his manager. At the age of nine, Warner showed an early interest in acting and poetry, prompting him to join acting schools. He studied at The Professional Children’s School in New York City, New York.

Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s Career

Warner’s breakout role was Theo, the only son of Cliff and Clair Huxtable (played by Bill Cosby and Phylicia Rashad). It made him a household name and earned him a Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series in 1986. Audiences widely appreciated Warner’s portrayal of Theo. His character Theo represented the boyhood of Black people and their middle-class family life. It challenged the stereotypes of the era.

Apart from The Cosby Show, Warner had a prolific career in television, film, and music. He starred in Malcolm & Eddie (1996–2000), Reed Between the Lines (2011–2015), and The Resident (2018–2023), among many more. He was also a part of popular shows like Suits (US), American Horror Story, Sons of Anarchy, and 9-1-1. Warner’s last role was in the television show Alert: Missing Persons Unit, where he had a recurring role. In 2024, Warner also hosted the podcast Not All Hood.

In 2015, Warner received a Grammy Award for Best Traditional R&B Performance for the song Jesus Children along with Robert Glasper Experiment and Lalah Hathaway.

Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s Life And Relationships

Warner was involved with actress Michelle Thomas, who portrayed his girlfriend Justine Phillips on The Cosby Show, until her passing in 1998. He later dated actress Karen Malina White for seven and a half years. He also had a relationship with actress Regina King from 2011 to 2013. Warner is survived by his wife and daughter, whose identities he kept private.

Warner’s death prompted an outpouring of tributes from celebrities and fans. Hollywood celebs like Viola Davis, Taraji P. Henson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Eddie Griffin, Bill Cosby, and more paid rich tributes with heartfelt messages.

