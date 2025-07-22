Paramount+ has unexpectedly brought an old Jamie Foxx action flick back into the spotlight. After nearly a decade since its quiet release, Sleepless is finally pulling in numbers and getting the kind of attention it did not come close to back in 2017.

This high-energy remake of the French film Sleepless Night failed to click with critics or audiences on arrival, and the box office numbers were nothing to brag about. However, now it has climbed into the top 10 on Paramount+, even managing to sit next to newer titles like Gladiator II, per Flixpatrol.

Jamie Foxx’s Versatile Career Keeps Drawing Viewers

Foxx, who built his name through comedy and then stunned the industry with his Oscar-winning turn in Ray, has moved through genres with ease. Whether it is action, drama or even comedy, you name it, and he has dipped into them all, though not everything in his filmography has landed.

Still, whenever he shows up, there is always something to see. Sleepless might have been ignored earlier but his screen presence alone is helping it bounce back now.

What is Jamie Foxx’s Sleepless About?

The story follows Vincent Downs, a Las Vegas cop who, along with his partner Sean Cass, steals cocaine meant for a mobster named Rob Novak. To cover up their crime, they pretend to investigate it, but things spiral when Vincent’s son T is kidnapped.

While trying to rescue him, Vincent hides the drugs in a casino, unaware that he is being watched. After fights, chases and betrayals, it is revealed Vincent is actually working undercover to expose corrupt cops. His partner Cass dies helping him, and the real mole, Dennison, is exposed and arrested. In the end, Vincent saves his son and regains trust with fellow officer Bryant.

The film had a strong cast with Jamie Foxx taking the lead role of Vincent Downs, followed by Michelle Monaghan as Bryant. The supporting cast included Stranger Things’ David Harbour, Gabrielle Union, and Dermot Mulroney.

