With the arrival of April there have been a number of new releases which include films, series, documentaries and more. Streaming platforms have a brand-new release schedule for each month which includes new releases and premieres, but also the acquisition of previously released hit content.
It could be a hit film from years ago or an iconic television franchise. The streaming giant Paramount+ also has a whole slate of original content that it creates and releases from time to time but there are many fun projects that it avails for streaming purposes. Here’s the full April list for the same.
Paramount+ April 2025: Everything On Release Schedule
April 1
- Along Came a Spider
- April Fool’s Day
- Arrival
- Before Dawn
- Braveheart
- Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’
- Clear and Present Danger
- Clerks
- Cop Land
- Deep Impact
- Dope
- Empire Records
- Escape from Alcatraz
- Faster
- Flags of Our Fathers
- Four Brothers
- Fresh
- Gangs of New York
- Girl, Interrupted
- Hard Eight
- Hardball
- Harriet the Spy
- Head of State
- Her
- Hot Rod
- I See You
- Kaboom
- The Last Stop in Yuma County
- Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events
- Malcolm X
- Marvelous and the Black Hole
- Moneyball
- Nacho Libre
- Noah
- Paranormal Activity
- Patriot Games
- Point Break
- Regarding Henry
- Rings
- Rounders
- S.W.A.T.
- Sabrina
- Scary Movie
- Seven Psychopaths
- Shaolin Soccer
- Sherlock Gnomes
- Sidewalks of New York
- Smoke Signals
- Soapdish
- Space Jam
- Sucker Punch
- Sunset Boulevard
- Team America: World Police
- Terminator 2: Judgement Day
- Terminator Genisys
- The Bye Bye Man
- The Caddy
- The Collector
- The Core
- The Courier
- The Gambler
- The Gift
- The Girl on the Train
- The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo
- The Guilt Trip
- The Lookout
- The Ring
- The Ring Two
- The Running Man
- The Saint
- The Score
- The Sons of Katie Elder
- The Spiderwick Chronicles
- The Truman Show
- The Tuxedo
- The Uninvited
- Three Days of the Condor
- Twisted
- Uncommon Valor
- Underclassman
- Undisputed
- Unforgiven
- Up in Smoke
- Young Sherlock Holmes
Trending
April 6
- An Evening with Elton John and Brandi Carlile
An Evening With Elton John and Brandi Carlile is a concert special that not only features live performances, but also captivating stories about the duo’s long friendship and an intimate look at their new collaborative album. The event is hosted by Dan Levy and is a glimpse at the stories of two icons.
April 7
- London Town
London Town is a drama film that premiered at the prestigious Los Angeles Film Festival in 2016. It stars Daniel Huttlestone, Natascha McElhone, Nell Williams, Dougray Scott, Jonathan Rhys Meyers, and is set in the 1970s.
April 9
- Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out Season 21
Season 21 of Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out is the latest edition of improv comedy show that is created, produced and hosted by comedian Nick Cannon. He invites a celebrity guest and the two lead two teams of improv regulars while participating in a comedy battle with a live audience.
April 14
- Boogie Woogie
- Certain Women
April 15
- The Carters: Hurts to Love You
The Carters: Hurts to Love You is a family documentary that “follows bona fide American teen heartthrobs Nick and Aaron, who seemed to have it all, but behind their remarkable gifts was a family dealing with mental health struggles, drug addiction and heartbreaking neglect,” as per the release.
It gives a glimpse of “complicated family dynamics that led to the untimely deaths of three of the original five Carter kids as well as their father.” The documentary openly talks about pain, fame, expectations, addiction and mental health issues faced by the family. The docu series aims to “honor the journey and transform their past into a message of hope and purpose for others encountering similar challenges,” says the official description.
April 16
- Inside the Factory Season 8
Inside the Factory Season 8 is the next edition of the British television series which showcases how certain products are made inside a factory. This was the last season of Gregg Wallace as a presenter visiting the factories and Paddy McGuinness took over from him in the next edition.
April 21
- The Return
The Return is a drama film starring Ralph Fiennes and Juliette Binoche. It is a retelling of some sections of Homer’s iconic Greek poem The Odyssey.
April 23
- The Challenge Season 40
- The Children of October 7
Season 40 of The Challenge is the latest edition of the competitive reality series. It features participants from Road Rules, Big Brother, Survivor, Love Island US, Love Island UK, Survival of the Fittest and more competing.
April 30
- Blaze and the Monster Machines: Super Wheels
- How Did They Build That? Season 2 and 3
For more such stories, check out TV updates!
Must Read: The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: Brooke Asks Ridge For A Favor While Steffy Confronts Bill About Liam
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News