With the arrival of April there have been a number of new releases which include films, series, documentaries and more. Streaming platforms have a brand-new release schedule for each month which includes new releases and premieres, but also the acquisition of previously released hit content.

It could be a hit film from years ago or an iconic television franchise. The streaming giant Paramount+ also has a whole slate of original content that it creates and releases from time to time but there are many fun projects that it avails for streaming purposes. Here’s the full April list for the same.

Paramount+ April 2025: Everything On Release Schedule

April 1

Along Came a Spider

April Fool’s Day

Arrival

Before Dawn

Braveheart

Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’

Clear and Present Danger

Clerks

Cop Land

Deep Impact

Dope

Empire Records

Escape from Alcatraz

Faster

Flags of Our Fathers

Four Brothers

Fresh

Gangs of New York

Girl, Interrupted

Hard Eight

Hardball

Harriet the Spy

Head of State

Her

Hot Rod

I See You

Kaboom

The Last Stop in Yuma County

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events

Malcolm X

Marvelous and the Black Hole

Moneyball

Nacho Libre

Noah

Paranormal Activity

Patriot Games

Point Break

Regarding Henry

Rings

Rounders

S.W.A.T.

Sabrina

Scary Movie

Seven Psychopaths

Shaolin Soccer

Sherlock Gnomes

Sidewalks of New York

Smoke Signals

Soapdish

Space Jam

Sucker Punch

Sunset Boulevard

Team America: World Police

Terminator 2: Judgement Day

Terminator Genisys

The Bye Bye Man

The Caddy

The Collector

The Core

The Courier

The Gambler

The Gift

The Girl on the Train

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo

The Guilt Trip

The Lookout

The Ring

The Ring Two

The Running Man

The Saint

The Score

The Sons of Katie Elder

The Spiderwick Chronicles

The Truman Show

The Tuxedo

The Uninvited

Three Days of the Condor

Twisted

Uncommon Valor

Underclassman

Undisputed

Unforgiven

Up in Smoke

Young Sherlock Holmes

April 6

An Evening with Elton John and Brandi Carlile

An Evening With Elton John and Brandi Carlile is a concert special that not only features live performances, but also captivating stories about the duo’s long friendship and an intimate look at their new collaborative album. The event is hosted by Dan Levy and is a glimpse at the stories of two icons.

April 7

London Town

London Town is a drama film that premiered at the prestigious Los Angeles Film Festival in 2016. It stars Daniel Huttlestone, Natascha McElhone, Nell Williams, Dougray Scott, Jonathan Rhys Meyers, and is set in the 1970s.

April 9

Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out Season 21

Season 21 of Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out is the latest edition of improv comedy show that is created, produced and hosted by comedian Nick Cannon. He invites a celebrity guest and the two lead two teams of improv regulars while participating in a comedy battle with a live audience.

April 14

Boogie Woogie

Certain Women

April 15

The Carters: Hurts to Love You

The Carters: Hurts to Love You is a family documentary that “follows bona fide American teen heartthrobs Nick and Aaron, who seemed to have it all, but behind their remarkable gifts was a family dealing with mental health struggles, drug addiction and heartbreaking neglect,” as per the release.

It gives a glimpse of “complicated family dynamics that led to the untimely deaths of three of the original five Carter kids as well as their father.” The documentary openly talks about pain, fame, expectations, addiction and mental health issues faced by the family. The docu series aims to “honor the journey and transform their past into a message of hope and purpose for others encountering similar challenges,” says the official description.

April 16

Inside the Factory Season 8

Inside the Factory Season 8 is the next edition of the British television series which showcases how certain products are made inside a factory. This was the last season of Gregg Wallace as a presenter visiting the factories and Paddy McGuinness took over from him in the next edition.

April 21

The Return

The Return is a drama film starring Ralph Fiennes and Juliette Binoche. It is a retelling of some sections of Homer’s iconic Greek poem The Odyssey.

April 23

The Challenge Season 40

The Children of October 7

Season 40 of The Challenge is the latest edition of the competitive reality series. It features participants from Road Rules, Big Brother, Survivor, Love Island US, Love Island UK, Survival of the Fittest and more competing.

April 30

Blaze and the Monster Machines: Super Wheels

How Did They Build That? Season 2 and 3

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: Brooke Asks Ridge For A Favor While Steffy Confronts Bill About Liam

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News