Los Angeles has been witness to the Forrester, Logan, Spencer as well as Finnigan family drama. The previous episode saw Bill pushing an angry Liam to his limit while Deacon made an offer to his daughter Hope after she was left heartbroken by her mother Brooke and former boyfriend Carter.

The drama escalates next week with even more interesting scenes and moments. Here’s what fans can expect from the April 4, 2025, episode of The bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the popular and long-running daytime drama that revolves around the city Los Angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: April 4, 2025

The last episode of the week features Brooke asking a favor of Ridge. It has been no surprise that she is still brooding over Ridge rejecting her and choosing Taylor for the nth time. On the other hand, her daughter Hope has been heartbroken over being fired from Forrester Creations. Neither Brooke nor Carter spoke up for her and chose to keep working at the company.

Hope even had an explosive with Brooke which left the latter shaken and sorrowful. She feels bad for her daughter and wants to see her return to Forrester Creations as an employee. When Brooke approaches Ridge and asks him for a favor, how will he respond? When she begs him to rehire Hope at the coveted fashion house, what will Ridge say to her in return?

Will he tell her that he will consider it or will he refuse point blank? Or will he remind her that all these decisions are his daughter Steffy’s department and she is the one who will make the calls? What exactly will happen now? On the other hand, Steffy decides to confront Bill about Liam. How exactly will this new confrontation go?

Will it lead to an even bigger argument?

Previously, Liam confronted his father Bill about not only rescuing someone as psychotic like Luna but also keeping her hidden at the Spencer Estate and then getting her pardoned. She killed two men and then kept Steffy captive and drugged before Finn rescued her. She was sent to prison from where Bill rescued her and kept her at his house without telling anyone.

His controversial decision faced a lot of flack from Steffy, Ridge and Taylor. Even Liam called Bill out on it and told his father that he is quitting his job at Spencer Publications. Bill told Liam to be gone by the time he comes back. But things got worse when Liam faced a health crisis. He was alone when he fell to the floor. How will Bill answer Steffy when she confronts him?

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Netflix Shockwave: ‘Gone Girls’ Dethrones ‘Adolescence’ In The UK, Shaking Up Global Rankings!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News