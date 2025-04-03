Stephen Graham’s Adolescence took the world by storm when it dropped on Netflix on March 13, dominating global charts and raking in millions of views. But even the most popular shows have to make way for the next big thing.

A chilling new true-crime documentary, Gone Girls: The Long Island Serial Killer, has now taken over. It snatched the top spot in the UK while securing a strong second-place position in the US, only trailing behind WWE Raw.

A Chilling True-Crime Mystery

According to the synopsis, the three-part series unearths the haunting story of young women in the sex industry who vanished without a trace in New York City and Long Island. The horrifying discovery of human remains at Gilgo Beach in 2010 set off a years-long investigation, riddled with corruption and dead ends.