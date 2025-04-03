Stephen Graham’s Adolescence took the world by storm when it dropped on Netflix on March 13, dominating global charts and raking in millions of views. But even the most popular shows have to make way for the next big thing.
A chilling new true-crime documentary, Gone Girls: The Long Island Serial Killer, has now taken over. It snatched the top spot in the UK while securing a strong second-place position in the US, only trailing behind WWE Raw.
A Chilling True-Crime Mystery
According to the synopsis, the three-part series unearths the haunting story of young women in the sex industry who vanished without a trace in New York City and Long Island. The horrifying discovery of human remains at Gilgo Beach in 2010 set off a years-long investigation, riddled with corruption and dead ends.
Inside the 30 year hunt for a serial killer who targeted sex workers.
From Academy Award®-nominated and Emmy-winning director Liz Garbus comes Gone Girls: The Long Island Serial Killer, premiering March 31 pic.twitter.com/BfWPNmxeh0
— Netflix (@netflix) March 12, 2025
The case remained unsolved for over a decade until a breakthrough in July 2023 finally exposed deep-rooted issues within the police force.
Adolescence Joins Netflix’s Elite List
While Gone Girls grips true-crime enthusiasts, Adolescence continues to leave its mark on Netflix history. The series has climbed into the platform’s all-time top 10, surpassing heavyweights like Stranger Things (season 3) and Bridgerton (season 2).
According to Surrey Live, its cultural impact has been so profound that it’s even been made available for free in schools. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer admitted to the show’s creators that watching it with his teenage children was a tough but necessary experience.
NEW: From today we are making Adolescence available to all secondary schools across the UK through Into Film+.
Additionally, healthy relationships charity Tender will produce guides and resources for teachers, parents and carers to help navigate conversations around the series.
— Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) March 31, 2025
This unexpected success has taken even Graham by surprise. The 51-year-old, who made his writing debut with Adolescence, never anticipated the staggering 24.3 million views the show pulled in within just four days.
And the best part is that for those hoping for more, he hasn’t ruled out a continuation, as he teased in an interview with Variety that a follow-up might be on the horizon if the numbers keep climbing.
For now, both Adolescence and Gone Girls are dominating the Netflix landscape, proving that whether it’s gripping drama or chilling true crime, audiences are here for compelling storytelling.
