Bridgerton without Eloise and Penelope’s chaotic, book-loving, gossip-sniffing friendship? Yeah, we didn’t love that vibe either. Thankfully, after an icy cold fallout and enough side-eye to fuel a whole Regency drama, the duo finally patched things up in Season 3, including the emotional hand-holding and awkward but adorable reconnection scenes.

These two have been through it: secret identities, broken trust, and a whole lots of Whistledown drama. But now that the dust has settled and forgiveness has been served, Bridgerton Season 4 is giving us hope for a full-fledged bestie revival. And yes, showrunner Jess Brownell is teasing us again, and we are heading into the new season with a fresher, more mature take on their friendship. Less drama, more depth? Maybe.

But let’s be honest, we’re also here for the hilarious bickering, late-night gossip, and Eloise probably dragging Penelope to yet another radical feminist tea party. Bridgerton just hits different when these two are vibing.

Bridgerton Creator Obn Eloise And Penelope’s Friendship In Season 4

Penelope and Eloise are officially back on bestie terms, and Bridgerton Season 4 is promising some serious BFF glow-up energy. After a rocky detour filled with scandal, secrets, and a very public Lady Whistledown bombshell, the duo who once bonded over books and anti-ballroom snark are stronger than ever. Bridgerton showrunner Jess Brownell just gave fans a peek into what’s next, and spoiler alert: this friendship is far from finished.

In a chat with Entertainment Weekly, Brownell teased the evolution of their dynamic heading into the new season, “They’re more bonded than ever! Their trials and tribulations last season have added new depth to their friendship, and we’re excited for viewers to see how their relationship looks now that they’ve each grown up a little.”

Grown-up? Yes. But boring? Never. With Penelope now stepping into her confident, post-Colin era and Eloise still challenging every social norm in sight, we’re expecting big things, witty banter, possibly a few rebellious schemes, and more heartfelt moments. Their time apart (and the emotional wreckage that came with it) gave them the clarity and maturity to rebuild something better, not just revert to what was.

So, whether they’re sipping tea or stirring up trouble, Pen and Eloise 2.0 might be Bridgerton’s most iconic pairing yet.

Why Did Eloise & Penelope Fight In Bridgerton Season 2?

Eloise and Penelope’s Season 2 fallout was the Regency-era equivalent of a Taylor Swift friendship breakup song, full of betrayal, drama, and secret identities. Just when Eloise thought she was close to unmasking the mysterious Lady Whistledown, BAM! Here’s a plot twist: it was her BFF Penelope all along. Imagine Sherlock Holmes discovering Watson was the criminal mastermind. Brutal.

Penelope had been penning those juicy gossip columns behind everyone’s back, including Eloise’s. To make it worse, she exposed Eloise’s meetings with political radicals, basically tossing her friend under the royal bus to throw the Queen off the scent. Penelope claimed it was to protect Eloise, but let’s be honest, weaponizing a gossip column isn’t exactly peak friendship behavior. As Whistledown herself asked, “Can the ends ever justify such wretched means?”

Eloise certainly didn’t think so. She accused Penelope of being selfish and profiting off the private lives of others. And just when we thought Pen might hang up her quill for good, she was back to spilling tea in Bridgerton Season 3, this time even taking jabs at Colin, Eloise’s brother. Yikes. So yeah, their Season 2 fight was less “we need to talk” and more “burn the friendship bracelet.” But hey, nothing says Bridgerton like scandal, secrets, and a bit of sisterly sass!

