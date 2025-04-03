The previous episode of General Hospital saw Carly and Brennan being on the same page and Maxie giving Lucas a push. On the other hand, Laura shared a meal with Sonny, Diane conducted a job interview and Sasha issued a warning. The drama continues in the next episodes of the week.

From suspicions and lies to questioning and guilt, there’s quite a lot to look forward to. Here’s what fans can expect from the April 3, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the long-running and hit soap opera series that revolves around the residents of Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers: April 3, 2025

The episode on Thursday features Josslyn being suspicious. She has been getting used to her life training as a WSB agent. What has now caught her attention? And will she act on her judgement? Meanwhile, Carly questions Lucas. What could she be questioning him about? How will he react?

Will Lucas answer the questions Carly has or will he refuse to comply? On the other hand, Sasha and Jason share a very warm moment. He has been there for her as she deals with her pregnancy and keeps it a secret. Jason also agreed to pretend to be her baby’s father even though the actual dad is Michael, who is in Germany getting treatment for the burning he faced.

When Jason and Sasha share a warm moment, will this make them come even closer? Will their friendship turn into romance? Elsewhere, Natalia argues with Sidwell. She was once married to him but has managed to keep this a secret from everyone in town. When the two have an argument, will their secrets spill? Will someone from town find out, maybe Sonny?

With him funding the Nurses Ball this year, how will things fare for Sidwell? Will his past with Natalia really change things for him? For the better or for the worse is the question. When Portia lays down the law, what exactly will happen? She has been blackmailed by Drew for weeks and he is still using it against her. Drew warns her that her secret could end up ruining her life.

When she puts her foot down, what exactly will happen? What is up her sleeve and how will Drew react to it? On the other hand, Kai and Curtis chat about Drew. What new plans is he cooking up now and how has he involved Kai in them? When Lucas has a confession to make, what is it?

Lastly, Brennan questions Carly. What could this be about? Will this change things between the new lovebirds? Elsewhere, Sidwell offers to use his resources for Sonny. Is a new alliance on the horizon in General Hospital?

