The previous episode of General Hospital saw Port Charles residents come together to honor the 62nd anniversary of the soap opera and celebrate the opening of the Dr. Monica Quartermaine Cardiac Care Center. The episode saw emotional speeches, nostalgia and memories from a long time ago.

Now the drama resumes and there’s plenty to look forward to on the soap opera including searches, warnings and more. Here’s what the audience can expect from the April 2, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the long-running and popular daytime drama show.

General Hospital Spoilers: April 2, 2025

The episode on Wednesday will feature Carly and Brennan being on the same page. The two gave in to their feelings, got intimate, Valentin tried to poison Brennan but Carly was the one who had the poisoned champagne. She was hospitalized and Valentin was later arrested and sent to a prison.

Having dealt with all that drama, the two feel stronger together than ever even though many of Carly’s loved ones have told her to stay away from Brennan. What she doesn’t know is that he recruited her daughter Josslyn to become a WSB agent. Till she finds that out, they are on the same page.

But how will she react when she finds out about the trouble he has put Joss in and kept the same a secret from her? Meanwhile, Maxie gives Lucas a push. She has been there for him trying to coax him into being happy and living his life, even if it’s with his one-night stands. When she pushes him, is he going to call that attorney and reignite the sparks he truly felt with her?

Up next, Laura shares a meal with Sonny. The two have been on a path to fix their equation which had gotten fractured at one point of time. Will their catch ups and meals help them reconnect and repair their friendship? Or will they find some answers they have been looking for about the issues in their respective lives? Elsewhere, Diane decides to conduct a job interview.

Recently, she and Alexis chatted about hiring a new attorney. Is the new employee going to be the one-night stand Lucas enjoyed in Miami? Or is it going to be someone else? How will the recruitment process go? Will it be smooth or will it take more than that? Will Alexis and Diane agree on the pick or will they go back and forth for it? Lastly, Sasha issues a warning.

This isn’t anything new considering she has been full of ire and frustration ever since she was revealed to be pregnant. Who is at the receiving end of her warnings this time around? Is it Sidwell? Or is it someone who found out who the father of her baby is? Stay tuned for more details of the same.

