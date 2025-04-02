Val Kilmer’s passing at the age of 65 owing to a battle with pneumonia has been a significant loss for his fans and the Hollywood fraternity. While the late actor was an artist of supreme talent, there was also a time when he was deemed ‘difficult to work with’ by some of his filmmakers. One of his infamous fallouts happened with his Batman Forever director, Joel Schumacher, who had fired the actor from returning to the superhero franchise.

The veteran actor was much appreciated for his role as Batman in the 1996 film. However, many fans were taken aback when he did not return in the sequel, Batman & Robin. There were immediate rumors of something downhill that happened between Val Kilmer and Joel Schumacher.

Soon, in a throwback interview with Independent, Joel Schumacher opened up about the fiasco and also took a sharp dig at Val Kilmer. Joel called the actor difficult to work with. He said, “I’m tired of defending overpaid, overprivileged actors. I pray I don’t work with them again.” He further called the late actor ‘psychotic’ in the same interview and stated how they had stopped talking altogether on the sets of the film. He revealed that he does not wish to reunite with Val ever again.

This incident shocked the Hollywood fraternity and many directors stopped collaborating with Val Kilmer despite his movies emerging as box office hits. For the unversed, according to The Numbers, Batman Forever had reportedly grossed $336 million at the box office. A report in Fandomwire stated how Val’s The Island Of Dr Moreau director John Frankenheimer also took a sharp jibe at him in an interview.

John Frankenheimer revealed, “Val would arrive, and an argument would happen. I don’t like Val Kilmer, I don’t like his work ethic, and I don’t want to be associated with him ever again.” This soon led to the actor losing out on some meaty projects despite his talent and previous box-office hit. Furthermore, him being diagnosed with throat cancer in 2015 further led to a setback for his career. His last big screen appearance was his cameo role in the 2022 film, Top Gun: Maverick.

