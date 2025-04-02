Amazon’s latest plans for the James Bond franchise have ignited a wave of outrage among fans, as the studio looks to take the iconic spy back to his earliest days with a younger actor and a retro setting.

The streaming giant, after securing the rights for a staggering $990 million in February, is now eyeing a complete reimagining, one that ditches the present-day setting in favor of the 1950s and 1960s, the era when Ian Fleming first brought 007 to life.

Back to the 1950s & 1960s: A Risky Move?

While this throwback approach opens doors for more spin-offs and potential franchise expansions, it has also sparked concerns about oversaturation and brand dilution.

A source told RadarOnline, “Tampering with the format that is such an institution is always a risky move. Fans are used to seeing a new film every few years set in the present day. But going back in time is something which clearly irritates Bond aficionados, and combined with the potential to squeeze out more spin-offs, there’s a danger of overkill, which will cheapen the brand.”

The idea of a “preboot” featuring a fresh-faced Bond in his 20s seems like a major shake-up, one that’s already dividing audiences. Traditionally, Bond films have arrived every few years, offering a contemporary take on espionage, but now, Amazon’s attempt to rewrite the formula is rubbing some die-hard fans the wrong way.

The Youngest Bond Ever? Casting Speculation Heats Up

Names rumored to be in the mix for the role include Spider-Man’s Tom Holland, Saltburn’s Jacob Elordi, and Gladiator 2’s Paul Mescal, along with rising stars like Kit Connor and Hero Fiennes Tiffin.

Connor, at just 21-years-age would be the youngest to ever don the tuxedo, following in the footsteps of George Lazenby, who took on the role at 29 in On Her Majesty’s Secret Service back in 1968.

Fans Sound Off

Fan reactions online have been anything but subtle. One took to social media to vent their fury, “When will people realize that the people at the very top don’t want you to have anything? They want to meddle with everything and destroy it for us all.”

Another added, “No offense to Kit Connor but I don’t really think he is right the role of James Bond. Bruh a 21 year old James Bond? That literally breaks the long time rule of casting ‘30-40 years old’ I hate how so many people don’t care about Micheal and Babs’s wishes, I really miss them..”

A third wrote, “They’ll tailor it to please people who don’t watch it, am I correct?” A fourth said, “Does anyone really want a young James Bond? Sounds like garbage but I do like the idea of it set in the 50s or 60s but I have a feeling it won’t be anything like the real 50s/60s.”

However, despite the uproar, one thing remains unchanged and that is Bond will stay true to his roots. Amazon recently reaffirmed in an internal memo that 007 will always be male and either British or from the Commonwealth, quashing rumors of a ‘woke’ reinvention.

A source said, “There have been so many erroneous rumors about the future of Bond. Amazon is committed to keeping the spirit of Bond alive, and that means he has to be British or from the Commonwealth – and he has to be male.”

