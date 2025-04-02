Val Kilmer’s death at the age of 65 has come as a rude shock to his fans and the industry fraternity. The veteran actor passed away from pneumonia and was battling throat cancer since 2015. Some of his close friends and former co-stars from Hollywood also took to their social media handles to pour their tribute to him.

Josh Brolin took to his Instagram account to share a throwback post with Val Kilmer with a heartwarming message. He also paid tribute to the late actor’s love for Mark Twain. The post read, “See ya, pal. I’m going to miss you. You were a smart, challenging, brave, uber-creative firecracker. There’s not a lot left of those. I hope to see you up there in the heavens when I eventually get there. Until then, amazing memories, lovely thoughts. #valkilmer #marktwain.”

Actor Matthew Modine took to his X account to state, “RIP Val Kilmer. If it wasn’t for our chance encounter at the Source in 1985, I may never have been cast in FULL METAL JACKET. Thanks, Val.”

Actor Josh Gad called Val Kilmer a true icon. The tweet said, “RIP Van Kilmer. Thank you for defining so many of the movies of my childhood. You truly were an icon.”

American sportswriter Bill Simmons stated, “There wasn’t anyone quite like Val Kilmer. Really enjoyed his work. RIP.”

The official social media handle of Top Gun also paid a tribute to Val Kilmer aka their beloved Ice Man. The post said, “Remembering Val Kilmer whose indelible cinematic mark spanned genres and generations. RIP Iceman.”

The actor was last seen in a cameo appearance in Top Gun: Maverick. His presence in the film was an emotional moment for all the fans. He is survived by his Mercedes and Jack from his ex-wife Joanne Whalley.

