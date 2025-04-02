Veteran Hollywood star Val Kilmer is no longer, and the news shocked the world. The American actor known for playing Batman and Iceman in the Top Gun films is known for his resilience and contribution to showbiz. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Kilmer portrayed Batman, aka Bruce Wayne, in 1995’s Batman Forever by Joel Schumacher. He brought a different kind of energy to the character after Michael Keaton. Some of his other memorable roles are Tom ‘Iceman’ Kazansky in 1986’s Top Gun, the rival of Tom Cruise‘s Maverick. He reprised that role in the sequel, too. His critically praised Jim Morrison in Oliver Stone’s biopic is also a notable watch. Portraying the legendary singer, Kilmer sang many of the songs himself.

Around 2015, Val Kilmer was diagnosed with throat cancer and underwent chemotherapy and two tracheotomies. Despite that, he remained active in Hollywood. The veteran star succumbed to pneumonia and passed away on Tuesday in Los Angeles. According to The New York Times, his daughter Mercedes Kilmer confirmed the news of his death to the media outlet. He died at 65.

Val was known for immersing himself in his characters and method of acting. Kilmer transformed his appearance for roles, shedding weight for The Doors and portraying a frail, sweat-drenched look in Tombstone to enhance authenticity. Unlike many of his contemporaries, he seamlessly transitioned between action, drama, comedy, fantasy, and thrillers, showcasing his versatility.

According to The Numbers, as an actor, his career box office total is over $3.85 billion worldwide. Reportedly, he was one of the best-paid actors of the 90s. In 2020, he published his memoir, I’m Your Huckleberry: A Memoir. The following year, Val Kilmer’s documentary film Val documents his health issues and career. He has two kids, Mercedes and Jack Kilmer. Jack is also an actor known for movies like The Giant, Palo Alto, and Josie.

