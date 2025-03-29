The now-legendary bathroom fight scene had Henry Cavill throwing punches in the air, prepping for the brawl. But eagle-eyed fans noticed something strange – his beard looked fuller in an instant. Not only that, but his shirt mysteriously gained a pocket. Social media lit up with theories. Lighting trick? Editing flub? Pure movie magic? Even Tom Cruise didn’t have an answer for this one.

BBC Radio 1 put the question directly to him during a Top Gun: Maverick interview. Cruise, ever the professional, admitted he was completely baffled.

“It is, I’m telling you, we looked at that over and over in rushes,” Tom Cruise said. “The editing room were going, ‘How did you do that, Henry?’ OK, he is so talented that he can do that. I remember the time I saw the take and he did that, I was like, ‘This is awesome! This is amazing.’ I wish I could grow a beard like that. I was like, ‘That happened.’”

Cruise concluded: “But, you had to play it back, and you could play it back in slow motion and I still can’t figure it out. It is the wildest thing.”

Fans had fun with the mystery, but this wasn’t Cavill’s first round of beard-related drama. His Mission: Impossible – Fallout mustache became the stuff of

Hollywood legend when Warner Bros. had to digitally erase it from his Superman scenes in Justice League. The results? Let’s just say the internet never let that one go.

As for Mission: Impossible – Fallout, Cavill’s character didn’t make it out alive, but Cruise kept the franchise moving. Two sequels were in the works – Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One was set for 2023, with Part Two following in 2024.

With Cruise still performing jaw-dropping stunts, fans expected more wild moments. Sudden facial hair transformations? Probably not. But at this point, anything seemed possible in the Mission: Impossible universe.

For now, the Cavill beard mystery remained unsolved, forever living in action movie lore. How did he do it? Only the Man of Steel himself might know.

