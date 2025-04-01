Nicolas Cage not only acquires rare artifacts—he also owns rare animals. The Hollywood star has always had a taste for the unconventional, and his choice of pets is no exception. Cage is known for splurging on bizarre things. But his most unusual purchases? Exotic pets that make even the most dedicated animal lovers raise an eyebrow. Over the years, he’s owned cobras, an octopus, a shark, and even a crocodile.

For the Hollywood star, animals are muses. He even credits his cobras for inspiring his performance in Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance in an interview with The New York Times. His devotion for animals goes beyond reptiles. He has also cared for sharks, crocodiles, and countless fish and turtles.

“My job is to care for them, make sure they’re happy and safe,” he said. But it’s not just about collecting—he genuinely cares for his animals. Some have inspired his acting choices, while others have left him with mirthful stories. Let’s take a look at the most daredevil members of Nicolas Cage’s animal kingdom.

On Jimmy Kimmel Live! Cage told that he once dropped $80,000 on a two-headed snake named Harvey. Because he had a dream about a two-headed eagle the night before. The next day, when someone offered him the snake, he took it as a sign.

Owning a snake with two brains came with challenges. The heads would fight over food, so Cage had to separate them with a spatula during meals. Someday, he donated Harvey to the Audubon Zoo, where the snake lived to the ripe age of 14.

At his Las Vegas home, Cage keeps a talking crow named Hoogin. And this bird has a sharp tongue. Cage got the crow because of his love for Edgar Allan Poe. But Hoogin had other plans. The bird actively roasted its owner.

“When I leave the room, he says, ‘Bye.’ Then he goes, ‘Ass,’” the 61-year-old once shared with LA Times. Cage once owned two albino king cobras, Moby and Sheba.

He kept them behind bulletproof glass with computerized locks. Because they were deadly—and, according to Cage, a little too smart.

One of the snakes had a habit of staring at him, swaying side to side. The actor swears it was trying to hypnotize him before striking. Moreover, he admitted to having antivenom on hand. Eventually, financial troubles forced him to give up the cobras. They were placed in a safer home, away from their movie-star owner.

Ever heard of a pet octopus? Cage not only owned one, but he also paid a staggering $150,000 for it (via The Things). He believed it could help him become a better actor. At first, things were smooth sailing. But when he tried to show off his new pet, the octopus had other ideas. It squirted ink on his hand, leaving Cage with a hilarious but messy reminder that not all pets crave attention.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: When Martin Luther King Jr. Paid For Julia Roberts’ Birth—The Untold Story That Left Fans Stunned

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News