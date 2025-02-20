Kanye West, who now goes by the Ye monicker, always had a bit of a love-hate relationship with ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians,’ despite some of the most iconic episodes featuring him.

When he first started dating Kim Kardashian, Ye wasn’t exactly thrilled about being part of the reality show. It wasn’t that he was camera shy, but rather that he had serious issues with how the show was filmed. The rapper was picky about camera angles, even insisting on different directors of photography to get the shots just right.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VZN (@vznmag)

Behind Kanye West’s Shyness and Exceptions for Kim Kardashian

Kim herself wasn’t a fan of certain angles either, as she once refused to let the cameras film her below the waist.

“I don’t really do her show just because I don’t particularly like the way the producers shoot some of the shots,” the Yeezy founder said in a 2019 interview with Hot 97. “I’m very meticulous to that, right? I like to get a different DP [director of photography] or whatever.”

Still, for Kim’s sake, Ye agreed to make exceptions. “When we got engaged, I made sure the show was there because I felt like that was something that would make her happy,” he said. “Regardless of how it was shot, I felt like this is a moment she would like to have and would like to share and just have that documented. And we could decide later or not to air it.”

2. Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Rapper Kanye West and “Keeping up with the Kardashians” star Kim Kardashian had a combined $2.1 billion in assets at the time their high-profile divorce was announced in 2021, after seven years of marriage. pic.twitter.com/n5OOCuZBFh — Citizen🇿🇦 (@TheRSALad) December 24, 2024

Kim Kardashian Spin-Off Dreams

Kim herself had even considered the idea of a spin-off show featuring just her and Ye, but doubts lingered about whether he would ever go for it.

“I don’t know. I don’t know if that’s something he would do,” the SKIMS founder said in an interview with ET. “But, you know, I was in Miami recently, and it did make me really miss Kourtney and Kim Take Miami. So I don’t know, that would be really fun to revisit that.”

However, following their split in late 2022, any chance of a Kim and Ye series faded away, with The Kardashians taking over, still featuring Ye in fleeting moments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

Fast forward to today, and Ye’s relationship with Bianca Censori has thrown more uncertainty into the mix, especially with his controversial social media outbursts.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Saoirse Ronan Once Tipped For 007 Bond Girl Role That Could Have Changed Everything

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News