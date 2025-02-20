The explosive lawsuit drama between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni has been going on for months, with new details emerging every few days. Amid all this, Blake made her first public appearance with Ryan Reynolds since filing a massive and shocking lawsuit against him and his counter-lawsuit.

The couple arrived at the 50th anniversary of Saturday Night Live and there have been several reports about their decision to step out prior to the trial. Here’s how the Gossip Girl star is planning to deal with her life and career while the situation escalates in the public eye, as per a brand-new report.

How Is Blake Lively Planning To Deal With Life & Career Amid Justin Baldoni Lawsuit?

According to People, this was Blake’s attempt to bring back some normalcy into her life, and she is “just trying to focus on the good things” as she gets ready to deal with not just the trial but also her upcoming projects including her film titled Another Simple Favor. Though she had a fabulous time at the SNL anniversary special event, she was nervous to return to the public eye.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively)

A source told the portal, “Blake felt a bit anxious about attending the SNL anniversary. She still thought it was the perfect opportunity to ease back into the spotlight.” They added, “They had many friends attending, and as soon as they arrived, they received a warm welcome. It was a great event.”

Even though she would have preferred to stay out of the spotlight for a little longer, she has to get back to work with Anna Kendrick and this felt like the right time to ease her way back into the spotlight. The insider further stated, “She feels more ready now. She knows it will be a long year with continued drama, but she’s just trying to focus on the good things,” referring to work.

Apart from that “her family is everything to her” which is why she made use of the time to soak in as much quality time with her husband Ryan and their kids. Another source previously revealed that both Blake and Ryan had a great time at the SNL event as they found it nice to get out of their house, especially since they were surrounded by many friends and familiar faces.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively)

For those unversed, Blake sued her It Ends With Us co-star Justin and accused him of sexual harassment and a smear campaign. He vehemently denied the accusations and countersued her and Ryan, claiming it was an attempt at defamation and extortion. Lively’s team has called his lawsuit meritless. A trial is set to take place on March 9, 2026, in the civil court.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: When Camille Vasquez Refused To Work With Kanye West: “It Was About Principle, Not Controversy”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News