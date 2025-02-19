Ana de Armas is one of the most popular actresses in Hollywood at present, and she started her career in Spanish films. The Blonde star is known for her beauty, talent, and versatility. From comedy to drama and action, she has performed every role proficiently. The actress won an Oscar nomination for her performance in Blonde, and she was born for that part, it has been once again proving as we discover a throwback picture of her channeling her inner Marilyn Monroe at a red carpet event long before she landed the part. Scroll below for the deets.

Her fashion evolution has been remarkable, reflecting her journey from a rising actress to a Hollywood A-lister. Her style has transformed from fresh and playful to elegant and sophisticated, making her a fashion icon. In the early years, her style was youthful and effortless, often seen in casual outfits, floral dresses, and minimal makeup. As she gained popularity, her fashion choices became more polished and daring. She started favoring sleek gowns with modern cuts, off-shoulder designs, and bold colors.

With No Time to Die, Ana embraced a more sophisticated and timeless style, wearing tailored suits, monochrome outfits, and classic Hollywood-inspired dresses. She continues to balance minimalism and high fashion, often seen in chic tailored suits, effortless streetwear, and bold statement pieces. The actress, on her Instagram handle, posted a throwback picture of Ana de Armas, and it was from the 2014 Málaga Film Festival.

Ana sported a gorgeous canary yellow gown with a backless design and a plunging neckline. The floor-length gown, with gold features and a ruched design, perfectly accentuated her sculpted figure. It foreshadowed her future portrayal of Marilyn Monroe in Blonde.

Minimal accessories accompanied her featured look; she only had a cocktail ring on and carried a golden clutch. For makeup, the Blonde star sported classic bold red lips as the highlight. She had minimal makeup, including sheer foundation and soft red cheeks. Her hair had vintage Hollywood curls similar to Marilyn Monroe‘s. Ana de Armas turned heads with her beauty and gorgeous look on the red carpet. Check out the pic here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A N A D E A R M A S (@ana_d_armas)

Ana de Armas’ fashion evolution showcases her transition from a fresh-faced newcomer to a sophisticated Hollywood star, making her one of the most stylish celebrities today.

For more such fashion throwbacks, stay tuned to koimoi

Must Read: Kendrick Lamar’s Net Worth 2025: Exploring The Artist’s Impressive Wealth, Regarded As One Of The Highest-Paid Rappers Of His Time!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News