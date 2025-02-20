The way Timothee Chalamet portrayed Bob Dylan in his film A Complete Unknown has been well appreciated by the critics. In addition, he has received nominations at all the major award shows, including the Golden Globes, BAFTAs, SAG Awards, and the Oscars. He has attended the former two with his girlfriend Kylie Jenner, and fans have really enjoyed their romance.

Meanwhile, he has previously been open about all of the effort he put into portraying the role. Timothee even revealed that he did not use his phone for the three months of filming so he wouldn’t get distracted and get out of the whole character. Here’s what the Dune star expressed about the same.

Did Timothee Chalamet Not Use His Phone For 3 Months While Filming A Complete Unknown As Bob Dylan?

During his December 2024 appearance on a podcast, Timothee divulged how he kept away from modern technology. “No cell phones, nothing that reminds you of the present… and try to treat it like Bob Dylan as much as possible, especially since you’re playing somebody that iconic, that was tough,” the 29-year-old explained about his own method acting procedure.

He also shared how Bob Dylan might be an icon, but he didn’t feel like an icon at the time because he was “just living his f*cking life.” He added, “I had three months to play this guy, and then the rest of my life, I never get to play him again. So I was locked in,” he continued about the preparation he did for being focused about doing complete justice to the very complicated role.

“There’s been a lot of music biopics, and I wanted to do a great f*cking job. I love Bob Dylan. None of this is for granted,” he divulged his thought process. The same month he told Rolling Stone that he was very involved in giving his best for the role and was anxious about making any sort of mistake during it.

Timothee stated, “It was something I would go to sleep panicked about, losing a moment of discovery as the character — no matter how pretentious that sounds — because I was on my phone or because of any distraction,” which is why he made sure to keep all that away during the three months of filming.

He continued, “While I was in it, that was my eternal focus. He deserved that and then more,” and added, “God forbid I missed a step because I was being Timmy. I could be Timmy for the rest of my life.” He expressed his rationale behind being so invested in the preparation and his effort to play Bob Dylan correctly and recalled pushing preparation boundaries almost psychologically.

