Timothee Chalamet’s musical biopic has kept his goal fixed despite new releases. A Complete Unknown has hit a significant milestone at the worldwide box office. It has earned multiple Oscar nominations, and this considerable milestone will surely give the film the much-needed boost. It is also close to entering the top 5 biggest hits of Searchlight. Scroll below for the deets.

The film has already been screened on fewer screens in the US; now, multiple movies are being shown in theatres. Captain America: Brave New World has also arrived in the cinemas this Friday. Even before the Bob Dylan biopic was released, the theatres were filled with PG movies that were a hit with kids and families. James Mangold’s film got the boost during the New Year’s holiday and tried its best to stay afloat at the theatres.

According to Collider’s report, the Bob Dylan biopic, A Complete Unknown, has crossed the $100 million mark. It has achieved an outstanding $70 million at the box office in the United States. The film got another $30 million overseas, where it was released way later than its domestic release. The report further mentioned that it is currently Searchlight’s sixth biggest hit and is expected to surpass Sideways’ $71 million haul in the coming days and enter the studios’ all-time top five list.

According to reports, the biopic was made on an estimated budget of $70 million. Although the movie has recovered the estimated budget, it still needs around $40-$50 million to break even.

A Complete Unknown follows an unknown 19-year-old Bob Dylan, who arrives in New York City with his guitar and forges relationships with musical icons on his meteoric rise. This culminates in a ground-breaking performance that reverberates around the world. This is Timothee Chalamet’s third film in a row to pass the $100 million milestone.

Timothee Chalamet starrer A Complete Unknown was released in the theatres on December 25, 2024, and it is set to debut on PVOD on February 25, 2025.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Captain America: Brave New World China Box Office: Scores A Strong $5M+ On Its Opening Day

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News