Ajith Kumar, aka Thala Ajith, has witnessed a major blow as his Vidaamuyarchi has emerged as a disappointing affair. Released amid high expectations, the film has failed to meet big numbers and is now heading for a poor collection at the worldwide box office. However, even during this underwhelming run, it continues to achieve milestones, and the latest one is that the film has become the fourth highest-grosser for Thala. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of 9 days!

Vidaamuyarchi at the worldwide box office after 9 days

The Kollywood action thriller kicked off its journey on a good note in India by earning 27 crores, but the momentum was lost in the following days. Yesterday, on the second Friday, there was some growth as 2.11 crores came in, a slight increase from Thursday’s 1.80 crores. Including this, the total collection at the Indian box office stands at 75.76 crore net after 9 days. Inclusive of taxes, it equals 89.39 crore gross.

Overseas, Vidaamuyarchi hasn’t performed well so far, and it’s almost game over, as the hold on weekdays was poor. As per the last collection update, it has earned 39 crore gross approx internationally. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the film has earned 128.39 crore gross at the worldwide box office in 9 days.

Worldwide collection breakdown:

India net- 75.76 crores

India gross- 89.39 crores

Overseas gross- 39 crores

Worldwide gross- 128.39 crores

Beats Nerkonda Paarvai!

With 128.39 crore gross in the kitty, Vidaamuyarchi has surpassed the lifetime collection of Nerkonda Paarvai (126.59 crore gross). By crossing Nerkonda Paarvai, it has become Ajith Kumar’s fourth highest-grossing film at the worldwide box office. It’ll end up in the same position as Valimai (166.19 crore gross) is out of reach.

Take a look at Ajith Kumar’s top worldwide grossers (above 100 crore gross):

Viswasam – 205 crores

Thunivu – 200.57 crores

Valimai – 166.19 crores

Vidaamuyarchi – 128.39 crores

Nerkonda Paarvai – 126.59 crores

Vivegam – 123.35 crores

Vedalam – 119.50 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 1: Records No.1 Opening For A Bollywood Historical Film, 11th Best In Post-COVID Era By Beating Dunki!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News