Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, and Akshaye Khanna, has arrived and conquered the Indian box office. While the film was always expected to earn well above 20 crores, no one ever thought it would comfortably surpass the 30 crore milestone on day 1. Yes, you read that right! The Bollywood magnum opus exploded yesterday and has created a history among historical releases of all time. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

Chhaava roars on day 1!

Backed by good buzz on the ground level and solid advances, the Laxman Utekar directorial kicked off its journey with impressive occupancy in morning shows. It remained strong throughout the day, with evening shows enjoying a superb 66% occupancy and night shows hitting 68%. Such a performance in evening and night shows helped the film to exceed all projections.

With Chhaava performing exceptionally well yesterday, all eyes were set on its official numbers, and now, the wait is over. Yes, the official collection is out, and the magnum opus hit it out of the park on day 1 by amassing a staggering 33.10 crore net at the Indian box office. Apart from the buzz on the ground level, the film benefitted significantly due to word-of-mouth and Valentine’s Day factors.

Biggest opening for a historical film and other achievements!

Chhaava has comfortably surpassed Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Shahid Kapoor’s Padmaavat, registering the biggest opening among Bollywood’s historical films. For the unversed, Padmaavat opened at 24 crore net (including paid previews).

For Vicky Kaushal, Chhaava is his career-best opener, surpassing Bad Newz’s 8.62 crores by a huge margin. In the post-COVID era, it’s the 11th biggest opener for Bollywood by beating Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki (29.90 crores).

Top Bollywood openers post-COVID:

Jawan – 75 crores

Pathaan – 57 crores

Stree 2 – 64.80 crores

Animal – 63.80 crores

Tiger 3 – 44.50 crores

Singham Again – 43.70 crores

Gadar 2 – 40.10 crores

Adipurush – 37.25

Brahmastra – 37 crores

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 – 36.60 crores

Chhaava – 33.10 crores

The Vicky Kaushal starrer also clocked the biggest opening on Valentine’s Day by beating Gully Boy’s 19.40 crores and also emerged as the biggest Bollywood opener in February.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

