Captain America: Brave New World’s early reactions are going viral on social media platforms. Anthony Mackie is being highly praised for his performance, among other things. The film underwent several reshoots and had a budget of $180 million. Let’s check out the viral reactions of the critics who saw the early screenings of Captain America 4.

The film features Mackie in the lead role alongside Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Carl Lumbly, Xosha Roquemore, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, Giancarlo Esposito, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford.

Captain America: Brave New World is predicted to earn between $80 million and $85 million during its three-day opening weekend in the US, as per trade analyst Luiz Fernando. The report further added that it is projected to earn $105 million to $115 million overseas and, finally, $185 million to $200 million in its global opening.

A few lucky people attended the early screenings, and they shared their thoughts on the movie on social media platform X.

BLURAYANGEL wrote, “#CaptainAmericaBraveNewWorld brings back the good political thriller in the MCU. It doesn’t soar as high as their best, but Mackie earns the title as he gives us someone to aspire to. Harrison Ford brings emotional depth to Ross/Red Hulk! Editing feels choppy, reworked, & rushed.”

#CaptainAmericaBraveNewWorld brings back the good political thriller in the MCU. It doesn’t soar as high as their best, but Mackie earns the title as he gives us someone to aspire to. Harrison Ford brings emotional depth to Ross/Red Hulk! Editing feels choppy, reworked, & rushed. pic.twitter.com/lEA7bIMaVI — BLURAYANGEL 🦇 (@blurayangel) February 12, 2025

Jazz Tangcay said, “See #CaptainAmericaBraveNewWorld on the biggest screen possible. It does what it should and is entertaining blockbuster action. Anthony Mackie kicks ass as Captain America. Loved it. A great entry into the MCU. Props to Laura Karpman on a mighty score.”

See #CaptainAmericaBraveNewWorld on the biggest screen possible. It does what it should and is entertaining blockbuster action. Anthony Mackie kicks ass as Captain America. Loved it. A great entry into the MCU. Props to Laura Karpman on a mighty score. pic.twitter.com/kW0G4PLSQe — Jazz Tangcay (@jazzt) February 12, 2025

Roxy Striar stated, “Man I really liked #CaptainAmericaBraveNewWorld. Clear powerful message. Heartfelt. We already know Anthony Mackie is incredible. But Danny Ramirez was so freaking endearing! A bit of a wobbly third act but all in all, really strong performance with a POV. #CaptainAmerica.”

Followed by Josh Weiss praised it as he wrote, “#CaptainAmericaBraveNewWorld finds the MCU back in fine form with a Winter Soldier-y thriller redolent of Manchurian Candidate & Parallax View. Mackie’s future as the new Cap shines incredibly bright! Bonus: you get to hear Harrison Ford say “Adamantium.”

#CaptainAmericaBraveNewWorld finds the MCU back in fine form with a Winter Soldier-y thriller redolent of Manchurian Candidate & Parallax View. Mackie’s future as the new Cap shines incredibly bright! Bonus: you get to hear Harrison Ford say “Adamantium.” pic.twitter.com/grIM4x6N2k — Josh Weiss (@JoshuaHWeiss) February 12, 2025

Austin Medeiros writes, “Remember how all of us were losing our collective shit on how goddamn good Cap: Winter Soldier was? Yeah, #CaptainAmericaBraveNewWorld keeps that same energy. This movie is so good that I want to see more adventures of Sam Wilson putting hands on folks.”

Movie Review 🍿 Remember how all of us were losing our collective shit on how goddamn good Cap: Winter Soldier was? Yeah, #CaptainAmericaBraveNewWorld keeps that same energy. This movie is so good that I want to see more adventures of Sam Wilson putting hands on folks. Via:… pic.twitter.com/9q9HrkOpfY — Austin Medeiros (@Austin_Medzz) February 12, 2025

Ben Kendrick said, “#CaptainAmericaBraveNewWorld is a lot of things: some good, some okay. It’s exciting, offers a worthwhile message in a divisive time, is a return to form for the mainline MCU after a string of disappointments, and is one of the first to progress the MCU story itself post-Endgame.”

#CaptainAmericaBraveNewWorld is a lot of things: some good, some okay. It’s exciting, offers a worthwhile message in a divisive time, is a return to form for the mainline MCU after a string of disappointments, and is one of the first to progress the MCU story itself post-Endgame. pic.twitter.com/vHKlc9scAa — Ben Kendrick (@benkendrick) February 12, 2025

Nick Zednik’s review read, “#CaptainAmericaBraveNewWorld was…awesome! Not only is it way more entertaining than I thought, it strikes a nice balance of being grounded and also comic-book-y, very similarly to early MCU. Best of all? It feel very much like a CAPTAIN AMERICA movie. Anthony Mackie is quite admirable as our new Cap and Harrison Ford complements Red Hulk to great use. Very solid MCU entry!”

#CaptainAmericaBraveNewWorld was…awesome! Not only is it way more entertaining than I thought, it strikes a nice balance of being grounded and also comic-book-y, very similarly to early MCU. Best of all? It feel very much like a CAPTAIN AMERICA movie. Anthony Mackie is quite… pic.twitter.com/SBIW0sUheB — Nick Zednik (@NickZednik) February 12, 2025

“Marvel is back! Cap is back! Julius Onah’s #BraveNewWorld is a more ground-level MCU film that’s heavy on action and full of political intrigue. It excels in its Red Hulk and its many hand-to-hand (or hand-to-shield) fight sequences. Love the bromance between Cap and Falcon, too…” said Erik Davis.

Marvel is back! Cap is back! Julius Onah's #BraveNewWorld is a more ground-level MCU film that's heavy on action and full of political intrigue. It excels in its Red Hulk and its many hand-to-hand (or hand-to-shield) fight sequences. Love the bromance between Cap and Falcon, too.… pic.twitter.com/Lzp1vJIfVv — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) February 12, 2025

The Hollywood Handle writes, “#CaptainAmericaBraveNewWorld brings Sam Wilson as our true Captain America in a film with great action, though sometimes it has slow pacing and lacks depth. Some great new additions to the MCU, and I’m so excited to see what’s next for the universe.”

#CaptainAmericaBraveNewWorld brings Sam Wilson as our true Captain America in a film with great action, though sometimes it has slow pacing and lacks depth. Some great new additions to the MCU, and I'm so excited to see what’s next for the universe. pic.twitter.com/wK8OIS3jgk — The Hollywood Handle (@HollywoodHandle) February 12, 2025

Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford starrer Captain America: Brave New World will be released widely on February 14.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Charlie Puth Begs Kanye West To ‘Stop’ After Swastika Shirt Controversy

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News