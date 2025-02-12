In recent years, Hollywood has seen a wave of reboots and remakes, with many actors returning to their most iconic roles.

Stars like Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Jim Carrey have all stepped back into familiar territory, though with varying levels of success but when it comes to classic characters, few have as much to offer as Harrison Ford.

Harrison Ford’s Legendary Career

Ford, even at the age of 82, remains one of Hollywood’s most celebrated stars and this month, he will make his debut in the Marvel Universe with ‘Captain America: Brave New World.’

Over the past few years, the ‘Star Wars’ star has revisited several of his beloved characters, including Han Solo in ‘The Force Awakens’ and ‘The Rise of Skywalker,’ Rick Deckard in ‘Blade Runner 2049,’ and Indiana Jones in ‘Kingdom of the Crystal Skull’ (2008) and ‘The Dial of Destiny’ (2023).

Harrison Ford’s Return: Cosaxed Back into Iconic Roles

Ahead of Captain America’s release, Ford revealed that he never actively sought to reprise these roles, but instead was “seduced” back into them.

“I haven’t initiated any of those efforts. I’ve been seduced into most of those circumstances… willingly,” he admitted, per LADbible. “I was very happy to do the last Indiana Jones film, because to me, it represented a bookend to the character, to see him in that place at that stage of his life fascinated me and I was thrilled to make that movie.”

Ford added, “The job here that I have is I’m an ‘assistant storyteller’, I don’t create, I’m not a producing actor, I don’t produce films. I feed opportunistically on what’s available, and sometimes I reach outside of my usual diet for something, and it’s always been fun to be able to do that. And I think that’s the natural mindset of an actor.”

Harrison Ford Taking on the Legacy of William Hurt in Marvel

As Ford prepares for ‘Captain America: Brave New World,’ he faces a new challenge in the form of replacing the late William Hurt, who portrayed General Thaddeus ‘Thunderbolt’ Ross in several Marvel films, including Endgame.

Ford plays the US President in this high-stakes film, set against a deadly international crisis, with Anthony Mackie taking up the mantle of Captain America. To honor the legacy of Hurt’s portrayal, Ford made sure to do his homework, watching all of Hurt’s previous performances as Ross.

“I did [watch all of the previous films]. Yeah, sure, I respect him enormously, and I know his work in other idioms.,” the actor told the outlet. “So I felt very much responsible for reviewing and seeing what he what he had done, that provides the foundation on which I would build, whatever my contribution may be, and it looked like a amusing opportunity.”

Captain America: Brave New World hits cinemas on February 14, 2025.

