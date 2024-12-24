Hardly any fictional character is as popular and iconic as Batman. One of the greatest superheroes ever written, Gotham’s detective has been as successful in movies as in comics. The role of The Dark Knight has seen a revolving door of talented actors, each leaving their mark on the iconic DC superhero. Michael Keaton’s portrayal of the character in Tim Burton’s Batman (1989) was the turning point for the superhero in live-action. However, before finalizing Keaton for the role, Warner Bros. had considered a talented roster of actors, including the king of fantasy roles, Harrison Ford.

Known for the roles of Han Solo and Indiana Jones, Harrison Ford was considered by the makers for the role of Batman. His potential casting as Bruce Wayne remains a fascinating “what if” moment in Hollywood history.

Why Didn’t Harrison Ford Get The Role Of Batman?

By the mid-1980s, Harrison Ford was one of the biggest box office draws in the world. As both Han Solo and Indiana Jones, he had proven his ability to do justice to his roles. Ford’s proven star power aligned with Warner Bros.’ ambition to make Batman a blockbuster success. Despite Ford’s credentials, Tim Burton ultimately pursued a different vision for the character.

Burton’s interpretation of Batman leaned heavily on Bruce Wayne’s psychological complexity, and he wanted an actor who could bring a sense of vulnerability and eccentricity to the role. On a podcast with Joe Rogan, the producer Jon Peters revealed he suggested Keaton to the director. Tim Burton had already worked with Keaton in Beetlejuice and agreed to his casting.

With Keaton confirmed for the role, every other actor in the running had to step back, including Harrison Ford. While Ford never donned the cape and cowl, Michael Keaton’s Batman (1989) performance was groundbreaking, setting the tone for superhero films for decades to come. His casting defied expectations, much like Ford’s consideration would have. While audiences never saw Ford as the Dark Knight, they now have the chance to watch him play the role of Red Hulk in MCU’s Captain America: Brave New World.

