Ben Affleck’s Batman could’ve been the one. Warner Bros. snagged him right after Argo rocked the Oscars, casting him as Gotham’s brooding protector. But here’s the twist: Affleck wasn’t just the Batman. He was supposed to direct, write, and produce his own solo Batman film, plus take on an executive producer role for Justice League. If the DCEU was looking for someone to turn the franchise into a gritty, artistic powerhouse, Affleck was a no-brainer. Instead, it turned into one big missed opportunity.

But here’s the kicker—things weren’t meant to be. The creative magic quickly fizzled out. In January 2017, Affleck dropped out as the director of The Batman, citing a heavy workload and a shift in focus to his role. Fair enough, right? But then Matt Reeves swooped in to take over, and by July, Affleck’s script got tossed aside like yesterday’s news. Affleck was left with less to work with than he’d bargained for.

The situation only got more disappointing because Affleck had chops—a lot of them. The dude was an Oscar-winning screenwriter (Good Will Hunting) and had proven his directing talents with films like The Town. He was a creative force. Yet, the DCEU didn’t let him flex his talents. Instead, they squashed what could’ve made his Batman unique.