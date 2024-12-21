With the awards season right around the corner and the nominations lists being released, fans are excited to see who will take home the honors for the work done in 2024. Meanwhile, Timothee Chalamet received his fourth Golden Globes nomination but is set to win the coveted trophy.

Even though his name has often been included in the nominees list, the Dune star has yet to secure a win at a major annual ceremony. What does he do when he doesn’t end up winning the award? What happens to the speech he prepares in case he does emerge victorious? Timothee has responded to these burning questions, and here’s what he revealed.

Does Timothee Chalamet Tear Up His Speech After Losing An Award?

During his appearance on The Morning Mashup, the 28-year-old was asked if he is prepared with a speech for an award show or if he will wing it. He called it a great question, said that it was his fourth Golden Globe nomination, and then added, “Look, I’ll just say this: there’s nothing more uniquely hilarious,” after he searched for the right word.

The A Complete Unknown actor joked that it was something you “cannot share with anyone when you get home, and you tear up the little thing that you never had to use.” He continued, “And you think to yourself, ‘You narcissistic arrogant prick. On what planet did you think you were gonna use this?'” Timothee then asked if he could say whatever he wanted on the Sirius XM platform.

Timothee Chalamet’s Nominations History At Award Shows

On getting the go-ahead, he laughed and said, “Balls,” a total of six times. For the unversed, his recent Golden Globes nomination is for playing Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown. He has also received a Critics Choice nomination for the same film and his widely acclaimed portrayal in it.

Meanwhile, Timothee received three other Golden Globes nominations at the 2018, 2019, and 2024 annual ceremonies for his work in Call Me By Your Name, Beautiful Boy, and Wonka respectively. He was also honored by an Academy Award nomination for Call Me By Your Name.

Timothee Chalamet On The Work And Personal Life Front

On the work front, the actor will next star in the sports drama film Marty Supreme. The movie also features Gwyneth Paltrow and Tyler the Creator. It is slated for a December 25, 2025, release. When it comes to Timothee’s personal life, he is dating reality star and businesswoman Kylie Jenner. The two of them have mostly kept their romance private and under wraps.

But occasionally, they indulge in some PDA and public outings. On a usual basis, they remain low-key and refuse to comment on their two-year-old blooming relationships. Kylie is busy working on her new clothing line, Khy and is also frequently featured on her family’s docuseries, The Kardashians.

