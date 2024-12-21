Jennifer Lopez has been through everything from being happily married to embroiled in a lengthy divorce process. The pop star filed for divorce from Ben Affleck in August this year, but the process is not ending soon. A new report also claimed that the former couple cannot agree on the details, which has elongated the legal process of their divorce.

On the other hand, it hasn’t been easy dealing with that and being cordial with Ben for the sake of their respective kids, who go to the same school. In this tough time, Jennifer is leaning on her family for support as she feels “emotionally needy.” Here’s what we know about it.

Is Jennifer Lopez Relying On Her Family Amidst Divorce From Ben Affleck?

According to In Touch Weekly, the pop star is thankful that her family is with her during this phase of her life and feels that she would “be lost without them.” A source told the portal that her sisters have been like a rock for her throughout the process. “She can call them any time day or night and they spend hours on the phone with her every week,” they added.

Jennifer reportedly vents her feelings to them while they support her, assures her things will turn out okay, and reminds her that she’s loved and not alone. The source alleged that Jennifer is “emotionally needy” at the moment, which is why she’s grateful that her family has been generous with their time. The singer apparently tries to be very careful of the fact that her sisters and family members also have busy lives to live and focus on.

Jennifer Lopez’s Familial Support During “Crisis Time”

JLo’s mother has also reportedly been a source of support for her in this time of crisis. “She’s close to her dad as well, but it’s been her sisters and mom that she’s really leaned on,” the report stated and added that they have even come to stay with her several times. Even when they are busy, they call and check on her “every day without fail.”

The insider claimed that Jennifer listens to their advice and considers them like her therapists. Her family encourages her and tells her they believe she’ll come back stronger from this ordeal. “She started from rock bottom before and soared and she’ll do it again,” they concluded.

For the unversed, Jennifer and Ben reignited their decades-old romance and got engaged in April 2022. The couple tied the knot in July of that year, but she filed for divorce two years later in August.

