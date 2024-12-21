Tom Cruise’s dating life is just as wild and unpredictable as his action movies—full of plot twists, dramatic turns, and the occasional heart-stopping moment. Still, instead of explosions, it’s surprise dinner dates and swooning fans!

The ‘Mission Impossible star has now sparked fresh romance rumors after being spotted sharing a three-hour dinner date in London with Maha Dakhil, the agent who first fueled dating speculation in September when she arrived aboard Cruise’s helicopter in England.

Tom Cruise and Maha Dakhil Were Very Touchy Feely With One Another

This marks their second outing together this week after the ‘Eyes Wide Shut’ actor was seen dropping Dakhil off at London’s Chiltern Firehouse. However, this is the first instance they have been caught engaging in a public display of affection.

According to an eyewitness, the pair appeared very affectionate during their dinner at the upscale GAIA London, a five-star restaurant serving Greek Mediterranean cuisine. The source noted that they seemed “extremely cozy” and were seen laughing together and Dakhil caressing Cruise’s arm as they chatted in a private booth.

The couple arrived in a black chauffeur-driven Mercedes just after 7.30 pm and left around 11 pm. The 62-year-old demonstrated his gentlemanly side at the night’s end by helping Dakhil into her coat.

Tom Cruise was Most Recently Linked to Spanish Singer Victoria Canal

Before Dakhil, Cruise was most recently associated with 26-year-old Spanish singer Victoria Canal. The actor’s colleagues were shocked when she visited the ‘Mission: Impossible 8’ set in England.

However, she dismissed the rumors in August, calling the reports “completely bonkers.” Canal, who has one arm, took to social media to clarify, saying, “Guys, this is bonkers, but the tabloids think I am dating Tom Cruise. I’m deceased. Let’s stop this in its tracks — I’m sorry to bum u out, but I am not dating the man, albeit a lovely person and artist.”

She concluded her post by writing, “Lol, never thought I would have to clarify that out loud in my life. Y’all.” Later, the 26-year-old took to her Instagram stories to share that, in all honesty, the Hollywood actor had been incredibly kind, supportive, and a great mentor, much like Chris Martin, her father, her music teacher, and other wise individuals who have taught her valuable life lessons.

She said, “And again, I am friends with all kinds of people who are very different from me. You learn a lot if you’re open to life bringing you those teachers.”

