The equation between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck has always been topsy-turvy. From being engaged and breaking it off decades ago to uniting again years later, getting married, and then filing for divorce, the two have been through quite a rollercoaster in their personal lives.

The former couple may have recently divorced but were recently spotted hanging out as a family. As per recent reports, Jennifer and Ben will continue to stay connected to each other throughout the rest of their lives despite whatever issues their marriage had. Here’s what we know about it.

Will Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Continue To ‘Stay Connected’ Despite Divorce?

According to Page Six, please plan to stay connected and present in one another’s lives despite their interpersonal issues. A source told the portal, “They intend to continue to be in each other’s lives despite not being romantically involved.” The insider added that both of them stay connected and communicate with each other anytime the situation involves their kids.

As per the report, the pop star and the actor have “mutual respect for one another,” which is “not something that goes away” instantly. Jennifer and Ben have a lot of history together, and things haven’t been the same since they fled for divorce and separated, but they aim to keep things civil since their kids attend the same school, and they are bound to meet eventually.

Because of their respective children, the two remain amicable and spend time whenever they see one another. The source added, “They’re still close with each other’s children, and even though they don’t have a co-parenting type of relationship, they still feel like a blended family in many ways.” A few days back, they were spotted attending a school play together.

Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck’s Relationship Timeline

Ben’s ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, with whom he shares kids, was also present at the event. Lopez and Ben started dating in 2002 after meeting on the sets of the film Gigli. They got engaged in November 2002 and were supposed to tie the knot in September 2003, but in January 2004, the two announced that they had called off their engagement.

Years later, in 2021, they started dating and engaged for the second time in April 2022. This time, they went through with their wedding in July of that year. In August 2024, Lopez filed for divorce, and the documents mentioned that the two had separated in April 2024. Meanwhile, Affleck married Garner for a long time, from 2005 to 2015.

They have three kids together: Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel. Lopez also has two kids, Emme and Max, with former husband Marc Anthony, who she was married to from 2004 to 2014.

