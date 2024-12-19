Disney’s The Lion King remains one of the most beloved animated films of all time. The relationship between King Mufasa and his cunning brother Scar is the base of the classic tale of betrayal, jealousy, and family conflict. For decades, fans believed Scar and Mufasa were blood brothers, making Scar’s treachery even more devastating. However, many fans were a bit disappointed when they learned that the two brothers were not blood-related. Therefore, fans began hating the upcoming film Mufasa: The Lion King for this revelation.

Some fans have criticized the filmmakers for not portraying Scar and Mufasa as brothers in the prequel, arguing that it changes the emotional weight of their relationship. However, the truth might surprise audiences. The original 1994 Lion King movie had already hinted that Scar and Mufasa were not real brothers after all.

The Lion King’s Producer Earlier Confirmed That Scar & Mufasa Are Not Blood-Related

Don Hahn produced The Lion King, which earned the hearts of fans worldwide in 1994. Everyone who watched this movie was furious at Scar for betraying his blood. However, as per Hahn, the two might not have been blood-related, and the makers had dropped a subtle hint towards that as well. In an older interview with Refinery29, Hahn revealed they intentionally portrayed the two characters as unrelated lions who coexist in pride.

“There was always this thing about well, how do you have these two [male] lions?” The Lion King producer explained. “Occasionally there are prides that do have two male lions, in an interesting dynamic because they’re not equals. One lion will always kind of be off in the shadows.” Hahn also revealed one scene where the makers dropped a subtle hint to confirm this dynamic.

“We were trying to use those animal truths to underpin the story, so we sort of figured Scar and Mufasa couldn’t really be from the same gene pool,” Hahn said. “In fact, that’s what [Scar] says. There’s a line, he goes, ‘I’m from the shallow end of the gene pool.’” Now, while fans are a bit furious over the Mufasa (2024) movie makers, the reality is that the 1994 film never explicitly confirmed a blood connection—it’s always been this way. The only thing that changes now is that instead of Scar, The Lion King’s Mufasa is the one outside the royal family.

