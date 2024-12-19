Taylor Swift celebrated her 35th birthday on December 13. Since then, there have been several reports about what the evening entailed, especially about what her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, did to make it memorable for her. The two have been dating since last year, and their romance has only blossomed over the previous few months. So has their popularity as a power couple.

While both are established in their respective fields as a pop star and an American football player, the duo have also won hearts as a pair. Per reports, Kelce went all out for Swift’s birthday and splurged money on gifts, decorations, flowers, and other luxuries. Here’s everything we know about the alleged expenses and the efforts made by the tight end for her.

Did Travis Kelce Splurge $175k For Taylor Swift’s 35th Birthday?

According to The US Sun, Kelce spent $175K on Swift’s special day. He arranged 35 luxury bouquets for the singer, one for each year. There were reportedly 15 black heart boxes of red roses costing $315 each, 10 deluxe white boxes with black and red roses, costing $880 each, and 10 boxes of neon rose gold roses packed in a dark pink suede heart dome, which cost $580 each. The total spending on flowers resulted in $19,325.

The Kansas City Chiefs star then spent $155,200 on brands like Rolex, Van Cleef & Arpels, and Tiffany & Co. He reportedly brought her a rose gold 36 Rolex, which cost a whopping $60,350. Kelce splurged $22,000 on a gold cuff with a heart engraving and $25,000 on an Elsa Peretti bracelet. To add to the list of jewelry pieces, he splashed $35,500 on an Alhambra necklace.

This was followed by a $8,200 vintage Alhambra pendant and $4,150 worth of Alhambra earrings, allegedly totaling $174,525. According to the portal, Kelce wanted to make things really special for Swift in honor of her milestone 35th birthday. The report added that the Super Bowl winner spent months planning the whole thing to ensure everything turned out exactly how his vision was.

Travis Kelce’s Plans For Christmas With Taylor Swift

According to the US Sun’s source, the couple plans to spend much time together as Swift’s Eras tour has recently wrapped up. The duo has a couple more celebrations planned, including Christmas and the rest of the holidays. “Travis kept some more unique presents in his sleeve for Christmas time,” the portal’s insider further claimed.

They concluded that Kelce enjoys surprising Swift and has set aside some Christmas gifts for her. But it’s unclear when they plan to celebrate Christmas since he has a match against the Pittsburgh Steelers that day.

