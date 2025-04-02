Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is getting a sequel, but the acclaimed director will not be returning to helm it. The 2019 film, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, and Margot Robbie, was a love letter to the Golden Age of Hollywood, blending real and fictional elements in a revisionist history narrative.

While Tarantino has often spoken about expanding his cinematic universe, this marks a significant shift, as another filmmaker will now direct the sequel. The film’s focus, lead character, and production schedule have been reported by The Playlist, giving fans a clearer picture of what to expect. With a fresh director attached, the sequel will take the story in a new direction while staying true to the world Tarantino crafted.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Sequel to be directed by David Fincher

As per a report by The Playlist, the sequel to Tarantino’s movie is set to be directed by David Fincher, known for his meticulous storytelling and dark, psychological approach to filmmaking. His involvement might signal a departure from Tarantino’s signature style of filmmaking.

The film will center around Brad Pitt’s character, Cliff Booth, shifting focus from the original’s dual protagonist structure. Booth, a stuntman with a mysterious past, became a fan favorite in the first film, and this sequel will explore his journey in greater depth. The script was originally intended for The Movie Critic, a project Tarantino ultimately shelved, but it has now been repurposed to fit within the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood universe. However, Tarantino is not coming back to direct the movie.

Production is scheduled to begin in the summer of 2025, suggesting that the project is moving forward at a steady pace. Fincher’s rare involvement in sequels makes this an especially intriguing development, as he is known for carefully selecting his projects. His previous collaborations with Pitt on Se7en, Fight Club, and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button have been widely acclaimed, making this reunion a major talking point in Hollywood.

