The previous week on General Hospital saw Carly being poisoned and then hospitalized, Valentin being arrested and sent to a high security prison, Ava letting Sonny crumble to the ground holding his chest and lots more drama. The same continues this week with some of the storylines moving forward.

From plans and plotting to betrayal and confrontations, there’s a lot to look forward to. Here’s what fans can expect from the March 31, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the long-running and hit soap opera series that revolves around the town of Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers: March 31, 2025

The first episode of the week starts off with Jason and Sonny’s plans being thwarted. Ever since Brick’s report, the two have been searching for clues and hints, trying to find out who ordered Sonny’s penthouse to be burned. It resulted in Michael getting burned and sent to Germany for treatment. Prior to the report, they thought it could have been any of Sonny’s mob enemies.

But now the signs point toward Solinsky. When they confront him and tell him to reveal who gave him the order, will he reveal the real culprit? When their master plan is thwarted, what exactly will happen to ruin things? How will this affect Sonny and Jason’s search and investigation down the road?

Meanwhile, Molly gets devastating news. When Kristina was in the mood for revenge against Ava, she didn’t think twice and tried to fiddle around with her car. But to her ultimate horror, she found out that it was Ric’s car instead and he has gotten injured. How will Kristina deal with this car crash and is this the horrifying and devastating news Molly has now received?

How will she react? How furious will she be when she finds out that Kristina is behind this crash? Especially after she was the one due to whom she lost her unborn child not too long ago. Also, what about Elizabeth? Is she injured too? How will this alter things for Kristina, Ric, Molly and others?

When Kai confides in Trina, what could it be about? Is he sharing how deep his feelings for her have grown? Or is it about something else? Elsewhere, Emma opens up to Anna. Could it be about Gio? On the other hand, Drew feels betrayed. Could the politician he thought was his ally be behind this?

Meanwhile, Molly questions Cody. Is it going to be about Ric and Elizabeth or something else? Lastly, Mac chats with Anna. What exactly will this chat result in? Stay tuned to General Hospital for more details about the stories.

