General Hospital recently saw Valentin Cassadine being arrested and sent off to a high security Switzerland prison. What made it interesting was that Anna Devane, his former lover, was the one forced to arrest him and have him sent off behind bars. It was quite a bittersweet moment for the fans.

But also for the actors, especially Finola Hughes, who portrays the role of Anna. Recently, she spoke about the storyline, Valentin’s exit from the soap which meant her co-star James Patrick Stuart was off General Hospital, at least for now. She also commented on the love story of the characters.

General Hospital: Finola Hughes On Anna Arresting Valentin

During a chat with Soap Opera Digest, Finola shared her thoughts on this arc on the daytime drama. “There was a moment, right before it was going to happen, where I was thinking to myself that Anna would probably prefer to arrest him now, before he does something,” she said and added, “Then the other portion of it is, if she doesn’t arrest him this time, her integrity is just going to be shot completely,” referring to her job and her reputation.

She further expressed how Anna had given a word to so many people and she had to act on it since this was the right moment and the perfect storm. “Anna was concerned that he was going to do something worse,” she also pointed out. Behind bars at least Anna would know where he was. “People do escape from this maximum security prison all the time,” she teased.

General Hospital: Finola Hughes On Anna & Valentin’s Romance

Finola divulged that Anna and Valentin’s break up was quite abrupt and she would have liked it if she and James had a few more scenes leading up to it. “This is one of those relationships where it’s like the person you’re not supposed to have an affair with that you constantly keep going back to,” the soap star felt and acknowledged their attraction that just doesn’t go away.

“It’s been decades! I think they liked each other then, back in the day, and then it came to fruition,” the actress mused. Finola continued that Anna did not feel like this was the end for Valentin or for them together. She stated that Valentin pushed way too far and was not content with how things were which is why he is behind bars now and they have split their romance.

As for Anna’s romantic life moving forward, Finola felt, “It’s gonna be a long and windy day before Anna finds somebody else that ticks all those boxes.” She then praised James and revealed how easily they worked together all throughout. She concluded, “He’s so prepared, he’s very thoughtful, very emotional and surprising” as well as has a “really great point of view.”

Anna and Valentin are closer than ever. What does the future hold for these former frenemies? @japastu @finolahughes #GH pic.twitter.com/q0dJSR0WBm — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) January 23, 2022

