Port Charles saw the arrest of Valentin and him being taken away to a high security prison, Carly recovering from her poisoning and still continuing her romance with Brennan despite warnings as well as Kristina’s vengeance against Ava, not just for Molly’s dead child but also for her father Sonny.

From shocking news and blooming romance to warnings and accusations, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera series. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the long-running and popular daytime drama.

General Hospital: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, March 31, 2025

The week starts with Jason and Sonny’s plans being thwarted. How will they navigate this new problem? When Molly gets devastating news, is it related to her sister Kristina? Up next, Kai confides in Trina. What could this be about? Elsewhere, Emma opens up to Anna. Will she talk about Gio or something else? Lastly, Drew feels betrayed. Is the politician behind this?

Tuesday, April 1, 2025

The episode on Tuesday will see the Port Charles residents come together to honor the 62nd anniversary of General Hospital. It will also witness the opening of the awaited Dr. Monica Quartermaine Cardiac Care Center.

Wednesday, April 2, 2025

Carly and Brennan are on the same page. Will they continue to keep their romance strong or will danger pull them apart? Up next, Maxie gives Lucas a push and Laura shares a meal with Sonny. What could their respective chats be about? Meanwhile, Diane conducts a job interview. What will be its result? Lastly, Sasha issues a warning. But who is the recipient of it?

Thursday, April 3, 2025

When Josslyn is suspicious, is it about Brennan or maybe her WSB handler Vaughan? Up next, Carly questions Lucas while Sasha and Jason share a warm moment. Is their connection getting stronger? When Natalia argues with Sidwell and Portia lays down the law, what exactly is in store for the town? Especially since Portia has been avidly blackmailed by Drew lately.

Friday, April 4, 2025

The final episode of the week features Jason and Carly navigating their differences. Will they be able to fix the problems in their friendship? Ava gets shocking intel, but from whom? Is it about Sonny? Will she use the same against him in the custody battle of their daughter? Meanwhile, Kai and Trina are interrupted. When Curtis and Drew trade accusations, how will things go? Lastly, Joss learns her fate. What does she have in store?

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Hulu April 2025 Schedule: Interstellar, The Kardashians S6 Finale & Everything Else To Stream On The Platform Next Month

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News