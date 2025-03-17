The drama has been piping hot in Port Charles with romances and secrets and evil plans. Be it the Brook Lynn, Dante and Gio parental revelation or Portia being blackmailed by Drew. Or even Kai and Trina as well as Lucky and Elizabeth getting even closer to making things official between them.

This week has a lot of interesting new moments and scenes that are sure to intrigue the audience. Here’s what the fans can expect from the March 17, 2025, episode of the General Hospital whenever they tune in to ABC to watch the popular, long-running and award-winning daytime drama series.

General Hospital Spoilers: March 17, 2025

The week starts with Carly being in danger. Recently, she went over to Brennan and told him he was sorry for doubting him and that she felt the same way for him as he did for her. They kissed and the rest is history. But her happy times don’t seem to be lasting when she finds herself in trouble. Is Valentin the one putting Carly in danger? Has he planned an attack?

Especially since he was the one spotted outside Brennan’s room. How will Carluy react when she sees Valentin? Will she be able to protect herself or will Brennan eventually jump to her rescue? Meanwhile, Sonny and Jason brainstorm. Will they be able to come up with something worthwhile or will they have to find another way to find solutions to their ongoing problems?

On the other hand, Valentin makes a miscalculation. Is it somehow related to his potential attack on Carly? Or his other sinister plans? What exactly does he have in store? Elsewhere, Chase’s world is rocked. Has he finally found out that Brook Lynn’s teenage pregnancy was after her fling with Dante? He already knows about how her baby was given up for adoption.

But he is yet to find out the big bombshell that Dante was the father of the child. And not many know that child is actually Gio. How will Chase react when he does find out? Will he question Brook Lynn for concealing this detail from him? When will Brook Lynn herself find out that Gio is her son?

When will she share with Dante that she was pregnant with his child years ago? Will Lois manage to keep all these secrets under wraps? Or will they come to the surface sooner or later? Will Lulu somehow play a part in the revelations? How will this affect the families involved, be it the Chase family or the Quartermaines? Lastly, Trina receives a gift from Kai. What will it be?

