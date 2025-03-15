Danger brews on the horizon, romance blooms in town, and there is a lot of drama on the streets of Port Charles. General Hospital has been laser-focused on many interesting stories like the Brook Lynn, Dante, and Gio parentage reveal or Josslyn making her way in WSB after killing Cyrus.

From blossoming love stories and surprising offers to big dilemmas and not-so-pleasant realizations, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera show. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the hit daytime drama.

General Hospital: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, March 17, 2025

The first episode of the week witnesses Carly in danger. Who could be the one behind this? Will Brennan be able to save her? Meanwhile, Sonny and Jason brainstorm. Will they be able to devise a plan that will work, or will things fall flat? When Valentin makes a miscalculation, what would this result in? When Chase’s world is absolutely rocked, how will he react to it?

Has he found out about Brook Lynn and Dante’s past and that they had a child together that was put up for adoption? Up next on General Hospital, Trina receives a gift from Kai. What could it be, and how would she react when she finds out?

Tuesday, March 18, 2025

When Sasha levels with Jason, how will their chat go? On the other hand, Josslyn gets a reality check. Is Vaughn the one behind it? Or is someone telling her the truth? On the other hand, Lucas is mortified and Chase is faced with a dilemma. How will they respond to it? Lastly, Valentin offers information. To whom will he end up sharing it? And what will this lead to?

Wednesday, March 19, 2025

Up next on General Hospital, Sonny gets bad news. Is it related to his health? Elsewhere, Nina makes an offer to Willow. Will she accept it, and is it related to Drew? Anna has an unpleasant realization. What could it be about? Brennan is on the warpath while Laura is persuasive. What exactly will this be leading to?

Thursday, March 20, 2025

Next, Sonny and Laura reconnect, and Brook Lynn confronts Lois. Will the latter question her mother about the secrets she has been harboring? Meanwhile, Jason issues a warning, but to whom? Lastly, Anna is insistent, and Lulu is taken aback. What new secret has she found out about now?

Friday, March 21, 2025

Elizabeth and Lucky discuss their relationship while Nina has misgivings. Then, Portia briefs Ava, and Alexis receives an unexpected visitor. General Hospital episodes for the week ends with Drew finding a possible ally. Who could it be this time?

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Beyond The Gates Spoilers: Dani & Andre Lean On Each Other While Leslie Actively Schemes With Eva

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News