Port Charles has been buzzing with plenty of different storylines, all full of drama. Be it the aftermath of Cyrus being dead and Josslyn then joining the WSB or Brook Lynn struggling with the truth about her teenage pregnancy years ago. The previous episode saw Liz and Lucky’s attraction deepening.

Meanwhile, Carly confronted Drew and Alexis seeked out Curtis. Lastly, Ric had some bad news for Portia and Ava asked Nina for a favor. Here’s what fans can expect from the March 13, 2025, episode of General Hospital as they tune in to ABC to watch the long-running and popular daytime drama.

General Hospital Spoilers: March 13, 2025

The episode on Thursday features Lucky and Liz’s plans being thwarted. The former spouses have been getting closer yet again and have shared kisses. His return to town has sparked their romance again but who will come in the way of their plans? And how will they react to the same? Will their relationship become official or will they choose to keep it a secret?

Meanwhile, Anna seeks Brennan’s assistance. What help does she need now? Is it related to Valentin and Charlotte? What does Jason have to say about the same? On the other hand, Carly questions her feelings. She has been getting closer to Brennan over the last couple of weeks but she is not entirely sure if she should trust him and take some huge steps forward.

To add to it, he has been keeping secrets from her that she isn’t aware of yet. When Carly questions her feelings, what conclusion will she make? On the other hand, Lucas has an intriguing encounter. He has had a rough couple of weeks especially with losing his sister. The whole drama with Brad was also a key part of his recent moments. Now when he has an encounter, who has he met? How will this change things for him?

When Portia covers her tracks, will she be successful or will someone catch her? After Ric told her the bad news, she has even more reasons to worry about. Will Curtis catch her in the act or will she manage to keep her secrets from him? What does she have in store for her, especially with Drew actively blackmailing her? Lastly, Willow decides to confront Sasha.

Is she going to question her about the kiss she has with Jason? She is unaware of the fact that Jason and Sasha kissed that day to specifically show it to her. How will this conversation go? How will Sasha respond to the questions Willow has for her? Stay tuned for more details of GH.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: The Last of Us Part II: Controversial Sequel’s HBO Adaptation Expands Into Multiple Seasons

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News