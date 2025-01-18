Popular soap opera General Hospital has been under fire for not listening to fans and killing off audience favorite characters like Spencer Cassadine, Sam McCall, Dex Heller, and potentially Michael Corinthos. But this brand new year may change the tide for what viewers can expect from the show.

Considering the constant changes in the writing team, it is unsurprising that some of the storylines are all over the place. Now, the head writers, Elizabeth Korte and Chris Van Etten, have spoken up about which direction the show is heading towards and what the fans can expect.

Head Writers Tease “Volatile & Sexy” General Hospital In 2025

During a conversation with TV Insider, Elizabeth and Chris shared some details about their writing process for the show and what’s in store in the coming few months. When asked how things will fare in Port Charles this new year, they simply said, “volatile and sexy.” The two also spoke about how they collaborate to create a volume of stories that never stop riffing.

They added that when one of them throws out an idea, the other builds on it. “We keep the atmosphere safe for voicing any idea, even the ludicrous ones. Sometimes, when we rein it in, the ludicrous idea is the most exciting one,” they revealed and added that they always try to find some common ground when their ideas clash or do not seem to match.

Their goal is “to understand the characters, to hear their voices clearly, to honor their complex history.” They also claimed that they value General Hospital fans, who invest their time and passion in the show; thus, it becomes important to the writers “to honor that investment as new stories and characters form.”

General Hospital Writers Shares The Storylines Of Their Choice

The two also shared which stories were their highlights in the last few months. Elizabeth mentioned “the returns of Jason, Lucas, Ric, Lucky, and Lulu and the arrivals of Jack, Isaiah, and Gio.” She also liked the stories of Kristina’s fall and its aftermath and Sam’s death and its aftermath.

She continued by naming Willow and Drew’s affair and the messy fallout it led to. The writer also enjoyed Curtis and Drew’s rivalry, Gregory’s tragic death, and the Quartermaine drama. Chris agreed to all the above stories but also added a few of his own, like saying goodbye to Bobbie and Lucky and Lulu reuniting with Laura.

He also liked how Anna regained her groove, and Finn spiraled and redeemed himself. Expanding the Scorpio family was also a special aspect, and everything involving Heather and Tracy was enjoyable for him. Lastly, Chris mentioned how much he loved developing Lois and Brook Lynn’s amazing on-screen mother-daughter relationship on General Hospital.

