The season finale of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 5 was a lot of drama and chaos. From flaring tempers and shocking accusations to surprising revelations and truths coming to light. From disgraced alum Monica Garcia being brought into the picture to Reality Von Tease blames.

To add to the drama, Heather Gay asked all her co-stars to scroll through their phones and find the meanest thing they had said about each other over the years. They would then show the message to the one they were shaming, who would read out the mean message that was said about them. Though the housewives complied, many thought it was quite a disastrous idea.

Lisa Barlow’s Unaired Meanest Text About Meredith Marks

The episode featured a portion of the meanest text game, but it did not air Lisa Barlow’s message. Bravo later revealed hers, and here’s how it went. “I wrote about Meredith,” she said, pointing out, “This is last year when I was super upset.” The mean text in question read, “I feel like Meredith digs up information to weaponize it. It’s f*cking dirty, and I don’t like it.”

In her confessional, Lisa said that she wrote that because Meredith had a habit of digging for information so she could put it out there. The latter was not offended by the text and simply shrugged, “Given where we were last year, I’m not super surprised.” However, the other housewives, especially Angie Katsanevas, were not convinced that this was Lisa’s meanest text.

Sometimes, the closest friendships cut the deepest. Watch the dramatic #RHOSLC finale TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/CB6cq0TqaN — Bravo (@BravoTV) January 14, 2025

She mused about it and said, “Does she expect us to say this is the worst thing she’s said about Meredith? She called her a garbage wh*re two years ago.” Angie questioned, “Come on, Lisa. What is really in your phone?”

RHOSLC Cast Slams Heather Gay’s Meanest Text Idea

Meanwhile, during the after-show of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Heather was proud of her idea and said, “You know me! Just world peace. It’s all I ask.” But the others weren’t so happy about it and called the idea out. “I think your game was a horrible idea,” Meredith clearly told her.

Mary Cosby also chimed in and said it was a “recipe for disaster.” On the other hand, the newest cast addition, Bronwyn Newport, learned something from the whole game. She said, “I think it helped me realize what I already knew about everybody sitting at the table.” The reality star added that she has always wanted to be friends with Heather and sees a lot of value in her.

There’s speculation about Whitney’s sources — but no one expected this. Don’t miss the #RHOSLC season finale TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/hZ8dZvAaqE — Bravo (@BravoTV) January 15, 2025

Bronwyn likes how Heather conducts herself and feels they have much in common and could be great friends if they tried. She continued by saying that she liked how Heather responded to certain things and openly apologized to others. “It underscored for me, hard times or not with Heather, there is something there that Heather and I could have,” she concluded.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Is Apple Cider Vinegar Based On A True Story? Find Out The Release Date, Cast, & More About Netflix Series

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News