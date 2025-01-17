Netflix has many new shows and films on its slate of upcoming releases, and Apple Cider Vinegar is one of them. The series, created by an award-winning writer and starring Kaitlyn Dever as Belle Gibson, has been an anticipated release. Here’s everything we know about it, including its release date and whether it’s inspired by a real-life story or is fictional.

Is Apple Cider Vinegar Based On A True Story?

Apple Cider Vinegar is loosely based on truth and real life but is a work of fiction. The show revolves around the rise and fall of a wellness empire and the result of it on the people involved. While there is a truth to the story, the characters and some of the events are fictional. It is inspired by the book The Woman Who Fooled the World by Beau Donelly and Nick Toscano.

Apple Cider Vinegar: What To Expect

The official synopsis of the series says, “Two young women advocate for wellness remedies to cure deadly illnesses, unraveling their lives as they unknowingly and knowingly mislead the world.” Apple Cider Vinegar is about two women who attempt to cure life-threatening illnesses through health and wellness and influence global communities in this process.

Apple Cider Vinegar: Release Date & More

Apple Cider Vinegar will be released on Netflix on February 6, 2025. It is a limited series shot in Melbourne. It was created by award-winning writer Samantha Strauss, who chose this title to capture the idea of hope in a bottle and something that could act like a bigger umbrella for the essence of the show. The show features competitiveness, lies, and jealousy that ruin it all.

Apple Cider Vinegar: Cast & Characters

Kaitlyn Dever portrays Belle Gibson, a wellness influencer who builds an empire based on a lie. She tells everyone that she cured her terminal brain cancer through health and wellness when it was far from the truth. Alycia Debnam-Carey essays the role of Milla Blake, a woman with a platform that promotes healthy eating, lifestyle, and the right food to help fight cancer.

Aisha Dee plays Chanelle, Milla’s friend and the one who meets Belle at an event and starts working with her on her business. Tilda Cobham-Hervey is seen as Lucy, a woman with cancer who follows Milla and Belle. Mark Coles Smith plays Lucy’s husband, who is unhappy with how much Belle and Milla influence his wife. Other castmates also join all of them.

Some of them include Ashley Zukerman, Susie Porter, Matt Nable, Phoenix Raei, Chai Hansen, Richard Davies, Essie Davis, Kieran Darcy-Smith, and Catherine McClements, who play their respective roles in this universe.

