When one talks about popular sitcoms, names like Friends, Modern Family, and The Big Bang Theory come to mind. The latter enjoyed a run of 12 seasons from 2007 to 2019, but fans still love the characters and cannot stop rewatching the old episodes. Its popularity led to the announcement of The Big Bang Theory spinoff being in the works, and the viewers were elated.

Since then, there has been a lot of buzz as the audience has been excited to find out who will be cast in the spinoff and whether any original stars would be a part of it. Recently, Mayim Bialik shared if she was asked to be a part of the upcoming series. Here’s what she revealed.

Will Mayim Bialik Be A Part Of The Big Bang Theory Spinoff?

During a conversation with US Weekly, Mayim opened up about whether she would reprise her role of Amy Fowler in the spinoff. She said, “I haven’t been contacted. I’ve seen what’s been announced and I think that’s where a lot of people’s knowledge of it is right now, me being one of them.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Big Bang Theory (@bigbangtheory)

The 49-year-old also spoke about how special the show is to her and the fans. “These characters were so iconic and so significant to people. Chuck and Bill really created a world of characters that people want to know about and follow up on,” she said, referring to the creators of The Big Bang Theory.

She further stated, “I’m very flattered, and I would be very flattered if I am contacted.” Mayim continued that she loves being known as Amy’s character and what it means to people. The actress felt, “It would be a thrill to be part of it in any way.” She previously made a guest appearance on the prequel show Young Sheldon and described it as “a really, really fun experience.” Mayim also adores the whole production team.

She added that interacting with Steven, Steve, and many of the writers and producers is special. “It’s a whole world that I still feel very connected to,” she concluded about The Big Bang Theory universe. For the unversed, the sitcom won many awards and nominations during its run.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Big Bang Theory (@bigbangtheory)

Apart from Young Sheldon, the show’s success also led to another prequel named Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage. Meanwhile, The Big Bang Theory also starred Jim Parsons as Sheldon, Kaley Cuoco as Penny, Johnny Galecki as Leonard, Simon Helberg as Howard, and Kunal Nayyar as Rajesh. Mayim has repeatedly expressed her gratitude for the show.

Now that the former Jeopardy host has accepted that she would love to be part of the spinoff, fans are even more excited to witness what it will be like, who will be headlining it, and who will be featured as guests and cameos.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Is The Real Housewives Of New York City Finale Dark & Shocking? Andy Cohen & Cast Hint At Emotional Rollercoaster

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News