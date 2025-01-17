The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has witnessed quite some top-notch drama, which even led to a season-high in viewership recently. The majority of the drama of the currently airing season has revolved around Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemlsey. The former is also the only remaining original housewife on the edition and has been alleged to be a favorite of the production team.

The rest of the cast members are reportedly sick of it and trying to take her down by making comments they usually wouldn’t have earlier. Now, a recent report has shed light on what the other housewives feel about the show being partial towards Kyle, and here’s what we know about it.

Is The Cast Of Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Tired Of Kyle Richards?

According to OK Magazine, the comments made by Sutton Stracke about Kyle’s estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky’s alleged infidelity were not random. Neither was Garcelle Beauvais making her lesbian remark about her. The women have reportedly stopped holding back after being tired of how things have been for as long as the show has run.

“The women are truly sick of her always acting like the queen bee and not being completely transparent,” a source told the portal and added, “Some of them definitely are attempting to take her down this season.” They feel that the narrative always goes Kyle’s way and that she gets whatever she wants.

Sutton’s sharing an unspoken assumption about Kyle’s marriage. See the full story TONIGHT on an all-new #RHOBH! pic.twitter.com/MAUIWnsaKo — Bravo (@BravoTV) January 14, 2025

RHOBH Cast Is Allegedly Not Happy With Kyle Richards Being Favored

The rest of the The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast does not like Kyle Richards‘ unfair treatment and is miffed with her over it. Some even describe Beverly Hills as Kyle’s show because things always sway her way. The insider claimed, “Even her sister Kim felt like it when she was on the show,” referring to Kim Richards, who was on the popular reality show from its first to the fifth season, after which she left.

The report also mentioned an incident where the production gave all cast speakers as holiday gifts, but Kyle received a diamond necklace. She is said to have also bragged about the same at Teddi Mellencamp’s baby shower. “Kyle definitely has had her share of stuff in her closet for years” but things tend to get buried or swayed her way regardless of any of it.

Kyle and Dorit are sitting down — and it’s time for you to listen. #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/QKY7ZERMRF — Bravo (@BravoTV) December 4, 2024

The 14th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has been full of chaos and entertainment. Each new episode airs on Bravo and is available to stream on Peacock the next day.

