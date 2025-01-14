The Real Housewives franchise always brings the drama and the Beverly Hills edition is one of the most successful ones for a reason. The glitz and glam and the lifestyle showcased on it is massively enjoyed by the viewers. Fans also like the dynamic between the cast. Meanwhile, Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemlsey are both going through separations from their partners.

Kyle has split from her husband Mauricio Umansky (who are yet to file for divorce), Dorit has also separated from her husband Paul “PK” Kemsely. The cast is often seen discussing the situations and here’s how a random chat led to a controversial moment during a recent episode of RHOBH 14.

Did Sutton Stracke Hint At Mauricio Umansky Having Cheated On Kyle Richards?

During an episode, the women were discussing Dorit’s separation from PK and then there was a quick mention about Kyle’s separation from Mauricio. As the chat between the housewives went on, Kyle told Garcelle that her split was “very different situation” from Dorit and couldn’t be compared.

Garcelle responded, “Yes, but I feel like in a way it’s similar to Dorit. Not infidelity, but being angry at one another.” Sutton, who is known to blurt things out randomly, stated, “But you also had infidelity. Let’s not forget that part.” Kyle seemed confused and didn’t agree to it, though some feel it was an act she put up after Sutton blurted out the rumors regarding Mauricio.

While Kyle has never explicitly stated that her estranged husband cheated on her, back in season 13, she accepted that there was a moment that led to her losing trust in Mauricio. She didn’t elaborate any further which is why it’s not clear what she meant by that. Some netizens thought it was a hint at his cheating while others thought it was her referring to other trust issues.

Garcelle Beauvais On Mauricio Umansky’s Cheating Rumors

Meanwhile, Garcelle shed some more light on the same and said during a confessional, “This is definitely the unspoken thing. No one brings that up.” She added, I mean, listen, we’ve been hearing rumors for years that either Mo has stepped out or is doing this or is doing that.” Garcelle concluded that nobody has confirmation, “but it’s been all over” the news and online.

“That’s different. I think it’s different,” Kyle said, refusing to comment more on the same. For the unversed, back in 2023, the reality star announced that she and Mauricio were separating after 27 years of marriage. Despite more than a year since their decision to part ways, the duo are yet to file for divorce. Mauricio has been partying and dating around but they claim to be friends and recently stated that they haven’t had the divorce conversation.

