Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umanksy have been amongst the most popular and loved couples of the Real Housewives franchise. The two might have split in September last year but they are still officially married and have not filed for divorce despite it being more than a year since. The reality star and the real estate broker continue to maintain that they are on cordial terms.

Their refusal to file for divorce has raised questions and fans believe there are chances of the two of them reconciling. Both of them have been asked about the reason behind this and they have opened up about the changes in their relationship. Here’s what Mauricio had to say about the same.

Mauricio Umansky On Not Filing For Divorce From Kyle Richards

During his appearance on the Hot Mic Podcast for Bravo, Mauricio opened up about his life and the way it has changed since the split. “I mean, we are so lucky to have the relationship that we have,” he said and accepted that the two of them are yet to file for divorce. He further explained, “Neither she nor I have talked about anything at this point in terms of reconciliation.”

“Or whatever that looks like,” he added. Mauricio stated that both of them are “just allowing time to pass without doing anything.” He feels that the way he sees everything, things will just happen naturally, “whenever it’s meant to be or however it’s meant to be.” For the unversed, he has been enjoying his single life as he dates models and parties around the world.

Mauricio accepted that he has been enjoying the alone time and felt that there are many forces that have kept Kyle and him connected. Two of those important reasons are their daughters. The youngest Portia is the only one still living with Kyle while the others have moved out. On the other hand, their eldest Alexia recently got engaged and will be tying the knot with her fiance soon. That’s why the two continue to actively communicate.

Kyle Richards On Not Filing For Divorce From Mauricio Umansky

Mauricio felt, “The fact that we are still best friends and great friends and have an amazing relationship while we go through this thing will be fun in some ways.” Meanwhile, when Kyle was asked about the same on Watch What Happens Live not too long ago, she revealed that both of them have not talked about a divorce yet and that the discussion has not come up yet.

“We’re good friends, and we get along well, and I don’t know, we just live separate lives,” she responded to the question. She divulged that it will happen when the time’s right and that neither of them feels comfortable initiating that kind of conversation. Which is why they have let it go while they continue to be good friends. The sum up is that they still care about each other, and get along. “It is what it is right now,” Kyle had shrugged.

