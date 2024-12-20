It has been over a year since The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills IT couple Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umasnky announced their split. And yet, the two have to file for divorce. The reality show has shed light on the changes in their relationship due to the separation, but they’re still married.

At first, fans were hopeful that the two might reconcile again, but seeing Umansky openly romancing other women since the split seems to say otherwise. Now, Kyle has opened up and answered questions about why the former couple haven’t yet had the divorce discussion. Here’s what the 55-year-old revealed about their situation and their current equation.

Why Haven’t Kyle Richards And Mauricio Umansky Discussed Divorce?

During her recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Kyle was asked fan questions, one of which asked about the current status of her relationship with Mauricio. When asked if her separation from him would be permanent, she responded, “That’s not something we have talked about yet.” She further added that she hasn’t opened up about it on camera because she would have to discuss it with him first.

“It just hasn’t come up yet,” she stated, which surprised host Andy Cohen. Kyle explained, “We’re good friends, and we get along well, and I don’t know, we just live separate lives.” The socialite said they’ll have that chat when the time comes. The host felt that it must be a conversation neither of them would be “psyched” to have, to which Kyle replied, “Of course not.”

She divulged that it’s a complicated situation and not something either of them “feels comfortable initiating, which is why they have kind of let it go while they continue to be good friends. “We care about each other, and we get along,” she added, concluding with a shrug, “It is what it is right now.” Cohen also asked her how often the two stay in contact.

Is Kyle Richards In Constant Touch With Mauricio Umansky?

Kyle responded that they keep texting each other “every couple of days.” She also disclosed that they speak to each other a couple of times a week. The RHOBH original cast members added that she hasn’t been to Mauricio’s new condo because the timing has worked according to their schedules. She hinted that she talked to him about a woman he dated.

It happened on camera and will be featured in the 14th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Apart from that, she has avoided any such conversations with him. The conversation ended with a final question: Cohen asked Kyle if she had ever considered dating someone like Mauricio. She replied that she did think of it.

