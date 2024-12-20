Sean Diddy Combs appeared in federal court in Manhattan on Wednesday, December 18. The music mogul seemed to address his son and other spectators.

As he entered the courtroom, Diddy glanced toward the audience but didn’t seem to recognize anyone. Later, his family members, including his son Christian ‘King’ and Justin, arrived, and he turned to acknowledge them.

What did Sean Diddy Combs Tell His Sons?

The Bad Boy Records founder was in court in the presence of federal Judge Arun Subramanian, who discussed various matters related to the case. The rapper was arrested in September on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and transporting individuals for prostitution, all of which he has vehemently denied and pleaded not guilty to the court.

During the pre-trial hearing, Diddy silently asked, “Are you alright?” In response, ABC News reported that one of his sons nodded and placed a fist over his heart.

The rapper, dressed in a Khaki prison jumpsuit, said, “Happy holidays, y’all,” as he left the courtroom. He then turned to thank his lawyers but was topped by marshals. Diddy responded, “I just want to say goodbye.”

Sean Diddy Combs’ Trail is Set to Begin Next Year

Diddy’s lawyers embraced him before he left the courtroom. During Wednesday’s pre-trial hearing, prosecutors indicated they were scheduled to provide additional evidence to the musician’s defense attorneys by the end of the year.

“We expect that we will produce everything in our possession by Dec. 31,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Emily Johnson told the judge. She added, “We are processing as quickly as we can. We are mindful of the trial date.”

The Grammy Award winner’s trial is set to begin on May 5, 2025, with his next court appearance scheduled for March 17. His recent appearance follows his decision to abandon his efforts to be released on bail. Instead, he will remain at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center after voluntarily withdrawing his most recent bail appeal earlier this month, having been denied bail three times.

