Yes, Angela Bassett made history as the first MCU actor Oscar-nominated for Wakanda Forever. Her Queen Ramonda scenes delivered the emotional gut-punch we all expected. And when it hit theaters? She delivered all the chills, tears, and royal-level gravitas. “Queen Ramonda is a character that touched my spirit because she is a mother and a leader,” Bassett said, summing up why her performance felt so damn personal.

Bassett didn’t just sit on her Marvel throne either; she picked up a Golden Globe, a Critics Choice Award, and a BAFTA nomination. And let’s not forget her nomination came in a sequel that had to steer through the colossal loss of Chadwick Boseman. Marvel made the call not to recast T’Challa, giving Bassett’s Queen Ramonda the weight of carrying Wakanda’s grief on her shoulders. Spoiler alert: she crushed it.

Back in ’93, Angela Bassett snagged her first Oscar nod for What’s Love Got to Do with It. From Malcolm X to 9-1-1, she’s ruled Hollywood pre-Marvel.

Now for the juicy part: Scorsese and the “theme park” crowd slamming superhero movies? Bassett’s nomination hit like a vibranium-laced side-eye. Not real cinema? Tell that to the Oscars.

Wakanda Forever crushed it at the box office, pulling in $330M domestically. Five Oscar nominations later, it’s clear the film didn’t just ride on CGI and action sequences—it had soul. “Ramonda is a love letter that reflects and acknowledges what we women do every day,” Bassett said. And honestly, could she have summed it up any better?

Angela Bassett didn’t just make MCU history—she redefined what “superhero cinema” could be. Her nomination wasn’t just about her performance; it was a wake-up call to Hollywood. While she didn’t take home the Oscar, she did take home a legacy. Because let’s face it, Bassett didn’t need a gold statue to prove she’s royalty. She’s already got her crown—and it’s lined with vibranium.

