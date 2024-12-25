Selena Gomez is embracing a holiday season filled with love, relaxation, and zero kitchen duties, all thanks to her fiance, Benny Blanco.

Recently engaged, the singer-actress revealed their cozy Christmas plans, which involve plenty of good food—but not cooked by her.

Selena Gomez Says Cooking Alongside Her Partner is ‘Intimidating’

Selena admits that stepping into the kitchen alongside her culinary genius partner is “intimidating,” so she’s more than happy to let him take the lead.

“I will not be cooking anything because I have a very good cook in my house who’s my boyfriend,” the 32-year-old said. “It’s intimidating cooking with him for sure. So I let him do all that.”

This festive confession came as Selena graced The Hollywood Reporter’s Annual Women in Entertainment Gala, where she accepted the prestigious Equity in Entertainment award. While dazzling on the red carpet, she opened up about her holiday agenda: no cooking, plenty of family time, and unwinding with Benny.

Selena Gomez Admits She Has Deceived Her Fans

Despite her show Selena + Chef giving fans the impression that she’s a pro in the kitchen, she cheekily acknowledged that her cooking repertoire doesn’t quite live up to expectations.

“I’ve deceived people into thinking I could cook,” the ‘Calm Down’ singer noted.

Thanksgiving already set the tone for their laid-back holiday vibes, with Selena sharing heartwarming snaps of their intimate feast on Instagram Stories. Benny’s culinary magic was on full display, with the couple radiating happiness as they celebrated together.

A particularly sweet moment showed Benny wrapping his arms around Selena, perfectly capturing their cozy dynamic.

This Christmas, Selena plans to keep the festive spirit alive without stressing over stovetops or recipe books. Instead, the couple, who went public with their romance in December 2023, is savoring their engagement bliss.

